As part of its unwavering humanitarian commitment to the brotherly Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, the UAE, in partnership with the World Health Organization, announced an emergency initiative to evacuate 85 critically ill and injured people – including cancer patients in need of intensive treatment – accompanied by 63 of their family members to Abu Dhabi from Ramon Airport in Israel via the Kerem Shalom crossing to receive medical care in UAE hospitals.

This initiative reflects the importance of urgent humanitarian intervention to save lives, and embodies the UAE’s strong commitment to supporting the Palestinian people in Gaza during the catastrophic conditions surrounding the Strip, as the UAE’s various lines of communication facilitated humanitarian efforts to provide support to the people of Gaza, and extend a helping hand to them in times of need.

“At this critical time, it is hard to overstate the importance of this mission to evacuate wounded and sick Palestinians to Abu Dhabi,” said Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation. “This unprecedented route reflects the gravity of the humanitarian situation and our commitment to alleviating the suffering of the people of Gaza and ensuring the delivery and distribution of relief aid through all available means, whether by land, sea or air. This initiative also underscores the UAE’s longstanding and historic support for the Palestinian people, based on our strong belief in the importance of providing immediate relief and promoting peace to address the immense suffering.”

She highlighted the UAE’s reception of 709 patients from the Gaza Strip, in addition to 787 of their family members, to receive medical care in the country’s hospitals, in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, to treat 2,000 injured and cancer patients from the Strip.

She added: “This expansion of the UAE’s efforts reflects our solidarity with the Palestinian people and our determination to alleviate their suffering, and ensure that aid reaches a wide range, urgently, sustainably and without obstacles through all available means. The UAE also affirms its keenness and continued commitment to cooperating with international partners to ensure that aid reaches those most in need.”

“We thank the UAE for its support for the mission to evacuate sick and wounded people from the Gaza Strip to receive the urgent care they need,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization. “We hope that this initiative will pave the way for the establishment of evacuation corridors through all available routes, including the Kerem Shalom crossing to Jordan and the Rafah crossing to Egypt, and from there to other countries. We also call for the resumption of evacuations to the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, where thousands of patients are suffering. Most importantly, and as always, WHO calls for a ceasefire.”

