The government of Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, announced on Monday (28.Jun.2021) that only vaccinated people will be allowed in most public spaces from August 20th. The measure does not apply to those under the age of 15 or who have a government-approved exemption from vaccination.

Those who are not vaccinated will not be able to attend shopping centers, with the exception of pharmacies and supermarkets.

Here is the list of locations included in the “1st phase” of the policy:

Malls;

Restaurants and cafes;

Commercial establishments (except pharmacies and supermarkets);

Academies;

Sport activities;

entertainment centers;

Clubs and resorts;

Museums;

Cultural centers;

Thematic parks;

Universities;

public institutes;

Private schools;

Day care centers.

The statement makes no mention of religious temples and hospitals.

According to the official statement, more than 93% of target groups have already been vaccinated in Abu Dhabi. Four vaccines are authorized for use in the UAE: Sinopharm, Pfizer/BioNTech, Sputnik V and Oxford/AstraZeneca.

Covid-19 in UAE

According to official site, the United Arab Emirates applied 15.1 million doses until the publication of this report. The total population is estimated at 9.8 million people.

The government also reports 19,642 active covid-19 cases and 1,807 deaths from the disease.

