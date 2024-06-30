In an important statement, which included the country’s message to the UN Security Council, the United Arab Emirates called for urgent measures to avoid an imminent famine in Sudan, and affirmed its support for initiatives aimed at achieving a ceasefire and a return to civilian government, including issuing an official invitation to all concerned parties and warring parties to participate in the Jeddah talks.

In its message to the Council, the UAE mission praised Uganda’s efforts, and the efforts of African Union officials and regional leaders to end this crisis.

The UAE joined the African Union Peace and Security Council in its call for the leaders of the warring factions to meet under the auspices of the African Union and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), and to participate in the upcoming comprehensive political meeting in Addis Ababa.

It has made an urgent appeal to address the threat of famine, and continues to stress the importance of allowing and facilitating the passage of humanitarian relief to civilians in need.

The UAE reiterated its support for “efforts to reduce tensions, implement a ceasefire, and advance negotiations, leading to the restoration of a legitimate government that represents all Sudanese people.” The ongoing violence confirms that none of the warring parties represents the Sudanese people, and the UAE reiterates that there is no military solution to this conflict.

The UAE also responded to the false allegations made by the representative of the Sudanese Armed Forces against the state, and the refuting evidence highlighted the following:

– The photographs of the passports that the Sudanese Armed Forces claimed to have “found on the battlefield” were in fact photographs, taken by scanning passport data of six charity workers and a businessman who visited Sudan long before the conflict began, The defamatory allegations against these individuals stand in stark contrast to the welcome they previously received from the Sudanese authorities. All individuals possess their passports and reserve their right to take legal action.

– The photo of the damaged armoured vehicle posted by the Sudanese Armed Forces representative, which he misidentified as a “Nimr armoured vehicle with a Ford interior”, the UAE statement makes it clear that it is not a Nimr, and that no “Nimr” vehicle was built using the body or interior of a Ford vehicle.

The UAE rejects false allegations regarding the supply of weapons and military equipment to a warring party, and has not provided any weapons or related equipment of any kind to any of the warring parties since the beginning of the conflict.

The UAE provided military assistance to Sudan before the outbreak of the conflict, at the request of the Government of Sudan, through the Sudanese Ministry of Defense and the Sudanese Armed Forces, to support the maintenance of peace and stability in the country, and Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, in his capacity as President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of the Republic of Sudan at the time, officially requested assistance. Military support from the UAE, within the framework of the defense agreement signed between the two countries, and the support from the UAE was consistent with its obligations under international law and Security Council resolutions.

The pictures of the phones belong to commercial phones that were widely sold decades ago, and they are civilian ones that are no longer in production. Also, the “Etisalat” company logo and marks on some of them date back to before the year 2000, and are no longer used by the company.

A spokesman for the UAE government said that the allegations made by the Sudanese representatives are nothing more than slander and should be summarily ignored.

The statement explains the great assistance provided by the UAE to Sudan, as it sought to meet the humanitarian needs of the Sudanese people, and after the Sudanese Armed Forces rejected our offer to establish a field hospital to provide medical support, the UAE established two field hospitals near the Chadian-Sudanese border, which constitute a lifeline for those who need care. Medical.

Last week, the UAE signed new agreements with the United Nations to increase its aid to Sudan, and allocated an additional $70 million in aid to Sudan, in addition to $130 million in humanitarian aid since the outbreak of the conflict in April 2023.

• The UAE renewed its support for efforts to reduce tensions, implement a ceasefire, and advance negotiations.