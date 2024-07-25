Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Her Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, said that the UAE believes that establishing security, stability and peace in the region begins with a sustainable and just solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and a political path that leads to achieving the two-state solution and establishing an independent Palestinian state living in peace and security with the State of Israel, in accordance with bilateral agreements and international law, and goes hand in hand with enhancing the humanitarian response to the current tragic situation in the Gaza Strip.

Her Excellency added that the UAE, within the framework of its historic commitment to the brotherly Palestinian people, and under the directives of its wise leadership, continues to provide urgent humanitarian aid and supplies to the Strip, and has spared no effort in extending a helping hand to the Palestinian brothers and presenting initiatives to provide relief to them, whether by land, sea or air, noting that the country has transported 39,756 tons of urgent supplies to the Strip during the past ten months via 8 ships, 1,271 trucks and 337 flights.

She added that the UAE will continue to work diligently and play a leading and pioneering role with the United Nations and international partners to double the necessary efforts to support efforts to alleviate human suffering.

Her Excellency Al Hashimy stressed that the UAE believes that returning to the tragic situation that prevailed before October 7, 2023 cannot achieve the sustainable peace that the Palestinians, Israelis and everyone aspire to, and that the UAE believes that establishing stability and security in the Palestinian territories and the region as a whole begins with an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the release of all prisoners and hostages.

Her Excellency Al Hashemi said that establishing security and stability and ending human suffering should begin with the establishment of a temporary international mission at the official invitation of the Palestinian government – led by a new, highly qualified, credible and independent Prime Minister, working transparently in accordance with the highest international standards, ready to deal with the necessary reforms to meet the challenges facing the Palestinian people and achieve their legitimate aspirations for independence, state-building, development and stability, and capable of shouldering the responsibility of rebuilding Gaza – and that the mission should be entrusted with the task of achieving an effective response to the crisis suffered by the residents of the Strip, in addition to working to establish law and order, and laying the foundations for a qualified government that paves the way for the unification of the West Bank and the Gaza Strip under one legitimate Palestinian authority.

In this context, Her Excellency stressed the need for Israel, as the occupying power, to play its role in achieving this international vision in accordance with international law and human rights standards, as Gaza cannot be rebuilt if it continues to live under siege, and if the Palestinian Authority is not allowed to assume its responsibilities there and stop withholding its funding, in addition to the need to stop the construction of settlements and violence in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Her Excellency Al Hashimy also stated that the UAE believes in the importance of concerted efforts by regional and international partners and coordinated collective action to shape a future of peace and prosperity for Israelis, Palestinians and all peoples of the region.

In this context, she stressed the importance of the United States playing a pivotal and effective role in these efforts, whether in the Gaza recovery phase or in the efforts made to revive the prospects for peace. This role is indispensable, along with what the countries of the region are doing. The firm and explicit American commitment to achieving the two-state solution and supporting Palestinian reforms are pillars of the success of the international mission.

Her Excellency concluded by saying: The UAE will continue its tireless humanitarian support for the brotherly Palestinian people, and is ready to play its role as part of a sustainable effort to resolve the conflict on the basis of the two-state solution in partnership with the relevant regional and international parties. Such an effort must be comprehensive, because peace is primarily in the interest of all of us, in the Middle East and the world.