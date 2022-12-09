New York (Abu Dhabi)

Yesterday, the United Arab Emirates called for a comprehensive approach to enhance joint action in Central Africa by strengthening cooperation and coordination at all levels, especially between neighboring countries, with the importance of continuing preventive diplomacy to address conflicts by peaceful means, noting the need for unhindered humanitarian access and investing time and resources to put Solutions to the challenges of climate change.

In a statement delivered by Ghasaq Shaheen, the representative of the permanent mission of the country to the Security Council, regarding the semi-annual report of the Secretary-General on the United Nations Regional Office for Central Africa, the UAE said: “Central Africa faces many challenges that require perseverance in addressing them and addressing their root causes, foremost of which is the lack of Security in light of the continuation of transnational organized crime and the spread of extremism and terrorism, referring to the deteriorating humanitarian situation, which is exacerbated by climate change and its accompanying repercussions.

The statement called for the need to develop a comprehensive approach that allows for the promotion of cooperation and coordination at all levels, especially between neighboring countries, as well as between them and the United Nations and regional and subregional bodies, adding that the important role of these parties in finding practical and effective solutions cannot be overlooked, due to the expertise and tools they possess. Welcome to this job.

Regarding the complex security challenges in the region, the statement added: “Multilateral efforts have contributed to reducing piracy incidents in the Gulf of Guinea recently, pointing out that there are still many aspects that require special attention, including the continued threats posed by terrorist and armed groups to security and stability.” Regional, especially the attacks launched by the Boko Haram terrorist group in Lake Chad and other areas.

He highlighted the importance of joint meetings between special envoys and the concerned parties in the region, especially the meeting that took place in Nairobi last October, to discuss the threats of terrorism and extremism in the Great Lakes region, as they are important examples of enhancing cooperation between regional organizations and the United Nations to support local efforts and build the capabilities of countries in the region. Noting the importance of the summit to be held on maritime security early next year, which was mentioned by the Special Representative.

The statement also referred to the need to enhance women’s participation and empower youth, given their vital role in building stable and prosperous societies, stressing that achieving sustainable stability in Central Africa requires continuing to focus on preventive diplomacy and comprehensive political dialogue, to address conflicts by peaceful means and prevent them from erupting in the first place. In addition to striving to enhance social cohesion in the region.

He stressed the importance of providing humanitarian aid in the region and allowing its access without hindrance, in addition to providing protection for humanitarian workers, as there are about 13 million people of interest to the UNHCR, including more than 7.5 million internally displaced persons who need urgent humanitarian assistance. More than half of them are in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The statement called for the importance of paying attention to the repercussions of climate change and its repercussions on the security and humanitarian conditions in the region, as heavy rains, floods and desertification affect the population and damage their property and also increase tensions and conflicts, calling for strengthening the resilience of societies to climate change, including in the Lake Chad basin. and the Congo Basin, which requires investing more time and resources to develop effective and sustainable solutions to the challenges associated with climate change.

In conclusion, the statement commended the efforts of UNUKA in supporting and without African actors that continue to expand their understanding of the links between climate change and peace and security in the region.