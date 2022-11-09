New York (Union)

Yesterday, the UAE stressed the importance of restoring momentum to the political process in Libya, especially with regard to resuming the facilitation of consultations between Libyans, to create the appropriate conditions for holding elections.

The UAE said, in a statement before the UN Security Council on the situation in Libya: “This Council adopted an objective and integrated resolution about two weeks ago to extend the mandate of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya, in line with the reality and course of events in the country.” She added: “We believe that this decision, along with the lofty efforts made by the United Nations Special Representative in Libya, Abdullah Batley, are extremely important, and one of the means aimed at restoring momentum to the political process in Libya, especially with regard to resuming the facilitation of consultations between Libyans, in order to create appropriate conditions.” To hold elections and reach a real and peaceful settlement in Libya, led by the Libyan brothers and taking over its affairs.”

She explained in the statement made by Saud Rashid Al Mazrouei, Acting Political Coordinator, that achieving accountability and transitional justice is one of the sovereign competencies of countries, which requires taking into account the concerns of the brothers in Libya when developing strategies by the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, as well as the need for continued cooperation. With the relevant Libyan national authorities and strengthening this through meetings and contacts, the most recent of which was the current visit of the Prosecutor to Libya.

She pointed out that this will support the relevant actors to take concrete steps at the national level, as well as complement the existing efforts based on the memorandum of understanding signed between the Office of the Libyan Prosecutor General and the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, according to the mandate granted to it.

Al Mazrouei said: “With regard to the investigation of crimes committed against migrants, which is one of the urgent priorities of the International Criminal Court, we stress the need to do so within the framework of proactive cooperation with the national Libyan authorities, while supporting their local efforts in this aspect.”

He added: “We take note of the arrest of two suspects involved in smuggling people from Africa to Europe via Libya, as a positive step to hold the perpetrators accountable for crimes targeting migrants, stressing the importance of continuing international cooperation in working to dismantle cross-border organized crime networks and to include That is both the source, destination and transit countries.

He pointed out that states bear, within the framework of international law, the primary responsibility to address the crimes committed on their territory and ensure accountability for them, in accordance with their jurisdiction, including atrocity crimes, “serious crimes”, “fighting impunity” and “the pursuit of justice.” for the victims.

He also stressed that adherence to the principle of complementarity under the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court requires respect for the views and relevant positions of the state concerned, reiterating that achieving accountability and transitional justice is among the sovereign prerogatives of states.

At the conclusion of the statement, Al Mazrouei affirmed the UAE’s support for the efforts of the United Nations in supporting Libya, expressing hope that efforts would be combined to achieve the aspirations of the brotherly Libyan people.