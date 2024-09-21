The United Arab Emirates, represented by the UAE Gender Balance Council, participated in the BRICS Ministerial Meeting on Women’s Affairs, held in the Russian city of St. Petersburg yesterday, under the theme “Women, Governance and Leadership”. The meeting reviewed experiences and best practices in the field of women’s empowerment in governance and leadership, and opportunities to enhance cooperation between the group’s countries to overcome challenges in this area, for a better future for economic and societal development.

Vice President of the UAE Gender Balance Council, Mona Ghanem Al Marri, highlighted the UAE’s inspiring experience in empowering women in leadership, the country’s efforts to closely integrate gender balance into its sustainable development strategies, and opportunities to enhance cooperation between the group’s countries.

On this occasion, Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Gender Balance Council, wife of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, stressed that the Council’s participation in this meeting comes within the framework of the UAE’s participatory approach with the international community, and its progress towards consolidating gender balance at all levels in various sectors, alongside its commitment to supporting international efforts aimed at empowering women.

Her Highness added that gender balance is a key component of the UAE’s social fabric, a fundamental pillar of its national vision, and an integral part of its aspirations for a more prosperous future. It also represents the core of the country’s national development strategy, in line with the fifth goal of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals on gender balance and the empowerment of all women and girls. Her Highness affirmed the UAE’s commitment to it at the national and global levels, noting that the BRICS platforms are essential to accelerating this progress.

Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said that the commitment to empowering women leaders has been included in the country’s main principles since its establishment in 1971, based on the realization of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless his soul, and Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Emirates”, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, that the UAE’s progress and prosperity can only be achieved through the participation of women and men together in all efforts and responsibilities.

Her Highness said: “Since these early beginnings, gender balance has been one of the main axes of our national policies and social values, and the state is committed to ensuring that women have greater equality in leadership opportunities.”

Her Highness affirmed that the UAE has achieved qualitative progress in the field of gender balance at the local and global levels, thanks to the forward-looking vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and the tireless efforts of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

Mona Al Marri thanked the Russian Federation for hosting this meeting as part of its current presidency of the group, and for proposing its theme of “Women, Governance and Leadership,” while praising the initiative of the Republic of South Africa to establish this platform for women’s affairs during the 15th BRICS Summit. She stressed its importance in exploring opportunities through which women can be empowered to contribute to governance in ways that will shape a better future in their countries.

“The UAE has a long-standing commitment to gender balance, both nationally and globally, and we see platforms such as BRICS as essential to accelerating this progress,” she said.

She stressed that the UAE has given great importance to women’s empowerment in the areas of leadership and governance, as it ranks first in the world in terms of women’s representation in parliament, according to the Global Gender Gap Report 2024 issued by the World Economic Forum, noting that women currently constitute 50% of the members of the Federal National Council, and hold about a third of the number of ministerial positions in the UAE government, which reflects the political empowerment of women and their contribution to the decision-making process, adding that many legal and policy updates have been made to enhance their economic participation, including equal pay for work of equal value, and paid paternity leave in the private sector, which is the first of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa region. The country’s policies also focus on helping female leaders achieve a balance between their vital roles in the family and in the public sphere, as it is an important pillar for achieving sustainable development.

Mona Al Marri pointed out the efforts of the UAE Gender Balance Council, chaired by Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in achieving the vision of the UAE government regarding women’s leadership empowerment, through developing advanced programs to enhance their participation in leadership and governance in the public and private sectors, bridging the wage gap between men and women in the private sector, and establishing gender principles in all institutions, to ensure that women have equal opportunities to assume leadership roles. In addition, the country’s laws require all government entities to allocate equal opportunities for board membership. Laws have also been enacted obligating public joint-stock companies listed on the country’s financial markets and private joint-stock companies to represent women on their boards of directors. There are also many laws and policies that ensure that women have greater equality in leadership opportunities, pointing to the important role of the National Gender Balance Index in achieving continuous progress in this regard within high-level standards.

She said that the BRICS countries have exceptional opportunities to enhance women’s empowerment in governance and leadership, through cooperation efforts and the development of joint initiatives, stressing the UAE’s keenness to share its experiences in this field and benefit from various other experiences.

Al Marri stressed that the UAE is fully committed to enhancing global cooperation to achieve further progress in gender balance, as it represents a strategy to enhance economic resilience and sustainable development. She said, “The cooperation we are working to achieve through the BRICS group has the potential to be a driving force for growth and transformation, and by working closely among the group’s countries, we can overcome challenges and create a better future, in which female leaders play a greater role in achieving progress and prosperity.”

For her part, Secretary-General of the UAE Gender Balance Council, Mouza Al Suwaidi, said: “The UAE is keen to explore joint initiatives with other countries to drive progress in the field of gender balance,” adding that “this cooperation is essential to creating a sustainable future, where gender balance is the foundation in all sectors.”

