New York (Union)

The UAE stressed the importance of intensifying efforts to bring stability and security to Mali, especially in the context of the current deteriorating security and political situation, and encouraged intensifying national efforts to set a timetable for elections as soon as possible, in line with the aspirations of the people of Mali.

The country said, in a statement delivered by the UAE’s permanent delegation to the United Nations, before the Security Council meeting on the situation in Mali: “At the political level, we encourage intensifying national efforts to set a timetable for elections as soon as possible and in line with the aspirations of the people in Mali,” noting that The current and encouraging communication between the transitional authorities in Mali and the Economic Community of West African States, which includes their openness to dialogue, and the endeavors of Special Envoy Mr. Goodluck Jonathan, and members of the Joint Technical Team, which includes the Economic Community, the African Union and the United Nations.

She added, “The support obtained from the Security Council for national and regional efforts remains essential at this important stage.”

She stressed that achieving sustainable stability in Mali also requires a renewed commitment to the basic principles of the 2015 Peace and Reconciliation Agreement, and to ensure their implementation by local authorities, in cooperation with regional and international partners.

The UAE said: “Given the need to focus on central Mali, which is witnessing critical security conditions, we are looking forward to finalizing the comprehensive political strategy, in a way that supports stability in this region.”

She also stressed the importance of promoting the effective, meaningful and equal participation of women in all current political processes, praising the efforts made in this regard, including increasing the number of women in the Peace Agreement Monitoring Committee and its subcommittees.

With regard to the security situation, she expressed concerns about the threats posed by terrorist groups to the security and stability of Mali and the region, as these groups continue their attempts to extend their control and expand the scope of their operations, despite national, regional and international efforts to combat them.

The UAE once again condemned the targeting of peacekeeping forces by these groups, as happened recently in Mopti, central Mali, which killed two Egyptian peacekeepers, as well as wounding four others.

She expressed her deep condolences to the government of the Arab Republic of Egypt and to the families of the victims, adding that “these circumstances and dangerous developments emphasize the importance of intensifying efforts to combat extremism and terrorism, in line with international law, and this includes ensuring the effective implementation of the United Nations Integrated Strategy for the Sahel, and providing the necessary support to a group The Five Coast Countries.

In light of the worsening difficult humanitarian conditions in Mali, which affect women and children in particular, the UAE urged the international community to continue providing humanitarian aid and basic services, especially with the urgent need for seven and a half million people to receive this aid.

She pointed out that addressing the security threats associated with climate change in Mali would contribute to providing food and water security, and supporting stability and development in Mali.

In conclusion, the UAE affirmed its continued support for development efforts in Mali and its path towards achieving prosperity and sustainable peace. It also expressed its support for the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) and its efforts in this regard.