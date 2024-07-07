The UAE delivered a joint statement on behalf of some 69 countries before the 56th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, which discussed the negative impacts of climate change on human rights.

The advisor at the UAE mission in Geneva, Khalifa Al Mazrouei, stressed, during the delivery of the joint statement drafted by the UAE on behalf of the 69 countries, that the effects of climate change are increasing intensively and leaving a profound impact on all economic sectors.

The statement stressed the urgent need to work effectively together, and the need to adopt an approach based on States’ obligations under international human rights law, to address the impacts of climate change on the most vulnerable individuals, who often depend on agriculture and fishing for their livelihoods, as these individuals are forced to work long hours outdoors in light of the climate-related decline in income without the ability to adapt.

The statement also urged the international community to give priority to enabling those affected to withstand and effectively address the challenges.

He called on Member States to ensure respect for and protection of human rights in the design, implementation and promotion of climate policies and programmes.

The statement also stressed that climate justice is closely linked to development, and that building resilience to climate change is essential to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and maintaining their progress.

The statement commended the historic decision taken during the 27th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change to establish the Loss and Damage Fund.

He also welcomed the success of the UAE’s presidency of the 28th session of the conference (COP28), which witnessed the securing of pledges to support this fund exceeding 600 million US dollars.

The statement stressed the importance of strengthening the current climate change regime, especially with regard to adaptation and resilience, and reducing losses and damages for developing countries.

The group of Member States signing the statement expressed their commitment to fruitful and constructive engagement with all relevant stakeholders and partners, in order to work together to achieve common goals.