The United Arab Emirates stressed the need to restore calm to the Gaza Strip, reduce escalation, and preserve civilian lives. Afra Mahsh Al Hamli, Director of the Strategic Communication Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said in a statement today that the UAE expresses its deep concern about the current escalation, and calls for maximum restraint, to avoid being drawn into new levels of violence and instability.

She pointed out that the UAE, as a member of the UN Security Council, submitted a request with France, China, Ireland and Norway to hold a closed meeting of the Council next Monday to discuss current developments and discuss ways to advance international efforts to achieve a comprehensive and just peace.