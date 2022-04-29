New York (Union)

Yesterday, the UAE stressed the importance of continuing to combat the terrorist organization “ISIS” in Syria, to prevent it from rearranging its ranks or acquiring chemical weapons, noting that the threats of these weapons still exist and are dangerous, especially with the danger of terrorist groups such as ISIS. , on her.

And the UAE said, in a statement made by the country’s permanent delegation to the Security Council in a session on the chemical weapons file in Syria: “As we have recently witnessed in Al-Hasakah, terrorist groups continue to develop their methods of launching attacks, including their pursuit of advanced weapons such as weapons.” chemicals to achieve their dangerous ends.

“Therefore, we stress the importance of continuing the fight against ISIS in Syria, to prevent it from rearranging its ranks or acquiring chemical weapons,” she added.

And she continued, “Despite the progress made towards the complete elimination of chemical weapons, their threats are still present and dangerous, especially with the danger of terrorist groups such as ISIS acquiring these weapons, in a grave threat to international peace and security.”

The UAE said: Yesterday marked “the 25th anniversary of the entry into force of the Chemical Weapons Convention, which is a global achievement that contributed to the destruction of 99 percent of the world’s chemical weapons stockpiles, which necessitates us to continue this important international effort.” In this regard, it welcomed the press release issued by the Security Council commemorating this anniversary.

On this occasion, the State reiterated its principled position, represented in its explicit rejection and condemnation of the use of chemical weapons under any circumstances, by anyone and anywhere, as their use constitutes a flagrant violation of the provisions of the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and international law, and is also considered a serious threat. international peace and security, according to the statement.

She said, “Achieving any progress in the chemical weapons file on the Syrian crisis requires addressing the existing gaps, as it should, in the first place, encourage constructive and meaningful dialogue between the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and the Syrian Arab Republic.”

The statement indicated that the UAE expressed its aspiration to hold the expected meeting between the Syrian Foreign Minister and the Director-General of the organization, in addition to the limited consultations to be held between Syria and the declaration evaluation team in Lebanon. She urged the two sides to work together to move forward in this path and to consider the available alternatives to conduct the team’s trip to Damascus.

At the conclusion of the statement, the UAE stressed the importance of making progress in the chemical file, in accordance with Security Council Resolution 2118, and in all files related to resolving the Syrian crisis.