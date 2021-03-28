Barcelona (Al-Ittihad)

Sebastian Mulano of the Emirates team won third place in the sixth stage of the Catalan tour, which saw Peter Sagan “Bora-Hansgroe” get first place, followed by Daryl Imbi “Israel Start Up Nation” in summer, while Mulanu stood on the podium from third place .

“I am happy with my performance today, as the whole team worked to support me in order to reach an advanced position, as we reached the last climbing distance, except that I had to use the brakes and slow down in the last kilometer of the race,” said Molano. advanced. I am delighted to be back in the Spring Races in Europe and aim for victory at the earliest opportunity.

On the other hand, Brandon McNalty of the Emirates team continues to advance in the general classification of the “Tour Catalonia”, where he finished in the fifteenth place, two minutes and 19 seconds behind his opponent Adam Yates, “Ineos Grenadiers”, in first place, and tomorrow, Monday, the riders will go to Barcelona to compete in the 133 km circuit.