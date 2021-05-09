Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Federation of Emirates Banks, in partnership with Swift, held a virtual workshop via the Internet, in the presence of a group of senior banking experts; With the aim of discussing the latest updates to the SWIFT system, in addition to adopting new standards for the messaging system to enhance the durability of the secure banking system. With these updates, SWIFT seeks to support the evolving payments and securities business of financial institutions. Over the next two years and beyond, SWIFT will transform its core business and drive innovation to facilitate instant and contactless payments from account to account anywhere in the world, while providing a comprehensive solution that brings together international and local capabilities. His Excellency Abdulaziz Al Ghurair, Chairman of the UAE Banks Federation Council said: “The close cooperation between the Emirates Banks Federation and SWIFT to lead efforts to adopt the ISO-20022 standard across the banking sector in the United Arab Emirates, and their advisory role with regard to policies and strategic issues, ensures the importance of the safety and security of the system. Financial and payment solutions for EU member banks and users of SWIFT services, in line with the highest international standards during this exceptional period. In turn, Jamal Saleh, Director General of the Emirates Banking Association and Chairman of the SWIFT User Group in the UAE, announced the establishment of the SWIFT Training Center in the UAE under the umbrella of the Emirates Banking Association during this workshop, as this center is the first of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa region. The SWIFT Training Center aims to assist all SWIFT members in the UAE, in addition to the banking and financial community in general, in order to stay updated on all products and SWIFT standards, such as ISO-20022, which is of great importance to the work of all financial institutions and SWIFT users. On his part, Onur Ozan, Head of the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey at SWIFT, said: “Our strategy is based on the success of recent transformation initiatives such as the SWIFT GPI system, and promoting the spread of SWIFT’s unique services across more than 11,000 institutions in 200 countries and territories. In addition to its proven track record of meticulous implementation, risk control and global engagement. Quality data, based on the use of the ISO 20022 standard, is at the heart of this strategy, as financial institutions will be able to provide new value-added services to enhance customer experience and support the growth of their business.