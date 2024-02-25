New York (Union)

The United Arab Emirates has renewed its support for the vital work of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and its indispensable role in providing life-saving assistance in the Gaza Strip, stressing the importance of the UN agency in light of the unprecedented crisis that the people of the Strip are experiencing. Stressing that avoiding the humanitarian crisis in the Strip will not succeed without the agency.

The UAE’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations said in a series of messages published through its official account on the “X” platform: “His Excellency Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations, met with His Excellency Minister Catherine Colonna, Head of the Independent Review of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees.” In the Near East (UNRWA).

She added: “The UAE welcomed the appointment of His Excellency António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, of Minister Colonna to head the independent review, and his urgent effective steps to address the serious allegations. The country also affirmed its full confidence in the mechanisms established by the Secretary-General and the measures taken so far.” She added: “The UAE expressed its strong support for Minister Colonna’s commitment to leading a comprehensive and credible review, and hopes that the review will provide objective recommendations to ensure the impartiality of UNRWA.”

She said: “The state also stresses the importance of UNRWA, especially in light of this unprecedented crisis, and the international community must realize that any effort to avoid the humanitarian crisis in Gaza will not succeed without the agency.”

The UAE's Permanent Mission to the United Nations concluded its series of messages by saying: “The UAE renews its support for UNRWA's vital work in Jordan, Syria, Lebanon and the Occupied Palestinian Territory, and its indispensable role in providing life-saving assistance in the Gaza Strip.”

Since January 26, 18 countries and the European Union have suspended their funding to UNRWA, against the backdrop of Israeli allegations that employees of the agency participated in the October 7 attack, while the agency announced that it is investigating these allegations.

The countries that suspended their funding are the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan, Italy, Britain, Finland, Germany, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, Austria, Sweden, New Zealand, Iceland, Romania, Estonia and Sweden.

UNRWA was established by a decision of the United Nations General Assembly in 1949, and was mandated to provide assistance and protection to refugees in its five areas of operations, Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, the West Bank, and the Gaza Strip, until a just solution to their problem is reached.