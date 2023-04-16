On the run for 6 months, businessman is accused of sexual crimes and has 4 arrest warrants issued by the Justice of São Paulo

This Saturday (April 15, 2023) the United Arab Emirates authorized the extradition of businessman Thiago Brennand to Brazil. The information is from TV Globo. He is accused of assault, rape and has 4 arrest warrants issued by the Justice of São Paulo.

On March 6 of this year, the businessman recorded a 10-minute video saying that “Obviously I didn’t rape anyone”. Brennand also stated that he would turn himself in to the police.

“I will present myself. They will probably arrest me unfairly.”said the businessman, who had his name included on the distribution list of interpol (The International Criminal Police Organizationin English).

Read the allegations against Brennand: