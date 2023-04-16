The United Arab Emirates approved Brazil’s request and will extradite businessman Thiago Brennand. He has five preventive arrest warrants issued in the country, on suspicion of assault and rape. The information is from TV Globo.

The businessman has been in Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates, since September last year. He was detained abroad, but was released after posting bail. His current lawyer, Eduardo Cesar Leite, asked for the arrest to be revoked in the five cases, arguing that “the Brazilian media based on alleged facts, imposing an early judgment on the accused for the simple fact of his trip to the United Arab Emirates”. The requests were denied last week.

The trigger for the various accusations hovering over the businessman was the case involving model Helena Gomes, in August last year. Brennand was caught by security cameras attacking her inside a gym in São Paulo. The judge of the 6th Criminal Court in São Paulo, Erika Mascarenhas, responsible for this process, ordered the accused to hand over his passport to the court. As he traveled to the United Arab Emirates, the magistrate decreed his preventive detention.

Other women came forward to incriminate the businessman. One of them is student and model Stephanie Cohen, who claims she was raped. Brennand’s second arrest warrant was issued in the criminal case in which she is a victim.

The other two arrest warrants come from a lawsuit in which the businessman is accused of corruption of minors, with his son as the victim, and from another lawsuit, in Porto Feliz, in which a woman claims that he forced her to tattoo by force. the initials ‘TV’ (being the ‘V’ for ‘Vieira’, one of the businessman’s surnames).

In addition to the cases of gender violence, Brennand responds to two criminal actions because of episodes that he carried out inside the condominium where he lived, in Porto Feliz. He would have attacked a waiter at the Fasano restaurant and the caretaker of the enterprise.

There is a 5th arrest warrant, the process of which is also a secret of Justice. The Court of Justice of the State of São Paulo confirmed that, in its jurisdiction, the businessman responds to eight criminal proceedings.

On March 17, the police seized more than 70 firearms that belonged to Brennand at a shooting club in Atibaia. He had his CAC suspended and cannot have weapons registered in his name.

Since leaving Brazil, the businessman has only gone public through videos published on YouTube, in which he exposes his version of events. “They will arrest me unfairly”, he lamented in the video of the 6th.

Lawyer Leite highlighted in a note sent to the Estadão at the beginning of the month that the businessman would be interested in returning to the country to respond to the accusations. “The exact date of return depends on immigration procedures.”