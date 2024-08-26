The state said it was “closely following the case of Emirati national Pavel Durov, who was arrested by French authorities at Bourget Airport” in Paris.

According to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), the country “submitted a request to the French government to provide all consular services to him urgently.”

The agency added: “The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs indicated in a statement that caring for citizens, preserving their interests, following up on their affairs, and providing them with all aspects of care are a top priority for the UAE.”