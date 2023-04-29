New York (Union)

The UAE affirmed its belief in the importance of Arab diplomatic contributions to ending the Syrian crisis and other Arab crises, appreciating what was stated in the final statement of the consultative meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, Egypt, Jordan and Iraq, which was held in Jeddah last month.

The UAE also believes that a political solution is the only way to overcome the Syrian crisis, and that there is an urgent need for an Arab leadership role in efforts to achieve this, including setting up the necessary mechanisms and intensifying consultations between Arab countries.

Yesterday, in a statement delivered by Ambassador Muhammad Abu Shehab, the country’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, during the Security Council session on the political and humanitarian situation in Syria, the UAE stressed the need to intensify work to break the current stalemate in the political track, in a way that preserves Syria’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.

In this context and a review of the political situation, which for a long time was absent from any diplomatic move that suggests the possibility of ending the Syrian crisis, which has entered its 13th year, Ambassador Muhammad Abu Shehab said: “The UAE believes that Arab diplomacy has important contributions towards ending the crisis in Syria and other Arab crises.”

Abu Shihab emphasized what was stated in the final statement of the consultative meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, Egypt, Jordan and Iraq, which was held in Jeddah this month, that a political solution is the only way to overcome the Syrian crisis, pointing to the importance of an Arab leadership role in efforts to achieve this, and the importance of putting The necessary mechanisms and intensifying consultations among the Arab countries, to ensure the success of these endeavors, appreciating the efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its important initiative to hold this meeting.

Ambassador Muhammad Abu Shihab also stressed the importance of supporting international efforts and the endeavors of the Special Envoy to Syria, and the need to get out of the state of paralysis that afflicted the Constitutional Committee during the previous period, as it is the only platform for conducting a constructive national dialogue between Syrians under Syrian leadership and ownership, without external interference or dictates, with the aim of Advance the constitutional path.

In conjunction with the efforts exerted on the political level, Abu Shihab stressed the importance of continuing to work on addressing the security gaps in Syria to create the appropriate environment for restoring stability, especially combating terrorism, as terrorist groups continue to launch their attacks, as happened recently in the countryside of Deir Ezzor and Hama, with the need to reach a halt Comprehensive shooting in all Syrian regions, and an end to foreign interference.

Turning to the humanitarian situation, Ambassador Abu Shihab said: “The urgent relief aid, despite its importance, has proven to be insufficient to improve the acute humanitarian crisis in Syria. For the earthquake of the sixth of February on the Syrians. He added: This primarily means not politicizing the humanitarian situation and working to support rehabilitation projects and reconstruction of infrastructure and public facilities, as the Syrian people deserve to live in dignity and have access to basic services such as drinking water, electricity and health care, noting the presence of hundreds of thousands of Syrians in tents that lack For the simplest necessities of living and cannot be relied upon in difficult weather conditions.

Abu Shehab continued: In the context of the UAE’s humanitarian efforts to support the recovery and rehabilitation phase, we have started a project to equip 1,000 prefabricated housing units to house approximately 6,000 Syrians affected by the earthquake in seven areas in Lattakia Governorate.

return of refugees

Ambassador Muhammad Abu Shihab stressed the need to reach all the areas affected by the earthquake through all appropriate methods, expressing his regret that no aid has arrived through the lines to northwestern Syria since the earthquake occurred due to its obstruction by terrorist groups, in blatant disregard for humanitarian values ​​and principles.

And he called for the need to work to ensure that this aid passes through the lines without any obstacles, and based on Security Council Resolution 2672.

Abu Shehab also stressed the importance of making all available efforts to facilitate the voluntary return of Syrian refugees to their homeland with pride, dignity, security and safety, and to respond to their humanitarian needs, taking this into consideration during the implementation of early recovery and reconstruction projects.