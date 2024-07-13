The UAE delegation participating in the High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development, organised by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs at its headquarters in New York City, announced the results of the comprehensive “Sustainable Development Goals 2045” report prepared by the UAE’s National Committee on Sustainable Development Goals. The report presents a comprehensive strategic vision for the future of global development goals beyond 2030, up to 2045, reinforcing the UAE’s approach to sharing visions and exchanging knowledge that has a positive and sustainable impact on the future of development at the level of societies and the planet.

The UAE delegation launched the first comprehensive strategic report of its kind, which anticipates the future of development goals for the period after the end of the current decade and for 21 years from now, within the framework of the integrated knowledge exchange system that the UAE continues to enhance, and share its positive results and transformational mechanisms with various countries, international organizations and UN programs, within the framework of the forum’s activities, which is attended by more than 1,000 delegates and envoys from various countries, governments, international organizations and institutions concerned with development.

The report’s release crowns the outcomes of the “Sustainable Development Goals in Implementation” forum, organised by the UAE’s National Committee on Sustainable Development Goals, under the slogan “Sustainable Development Goals 2045: Paving the Way for the Future Global Agenda”, as part of the World Government Summit 2024, which was held in Dubai from February 12 to 14.

The “Sustainable Development Goals 2045” report builds on what was achieved a few months ago by the “Sustainable Development Goals in Implementation” Forum, which seeks to support the exchange of best practices to achieve the sustainable development goals, enhance global dialogue on them, and provide an opportunity for world leaders to present innovative solutions to accelerate the implementation of development goals, confront challenges, and design the features of a shared sustainable future.

Abdullah Nasser Lootah, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Knowledge Exchange and Competitiveness and Chairman of the National Committee on Sustainable Development Goals, stressed that the UAE has established a proactive approach in supporting the achievement of the 17 sustainable development goals set by the United Nations until 2030 and accelerating their achievement, in addition to discussing the future of sustainable development beyond the third decade of the 21st century, in order to ensure the future of the planet and future generations.

“Under the guidance of the wise leadership, the UAE is looking forward to a developmental future based on international cooperation and partnerships for the next two decades in support of the Sustainable Development Goals for 2030 and beyond, until 2045,” Lootah said. “In this regard, the UAE’s National Committee for Sustainable Development Goals seeks to provide an integrated system to anticipate the future of development work, whether through the SDGs in Implementation Forum, the eighth edition of which was held at the World Government Summit 2024, or through strategic knowledge publications, such as the first-of-its-kind report on anticipating the 2045 Sustainable Development Goals.”

He added: “As we explore the future of the planet through the framework of the Sustainable Development Goals 2045, which the UAE actively contributes to developing, recommending and envisioning, it is important to enhance global cooperation to take joint steps and establish critical partnerships to address challenges and explore future opportunities. In this context, the Sustainable Development Goals 2045 Report provides a clear roadmap and outlines an integrated and comprehensive approach to sustainable development for the post-2030 period. As we make the report’s findings available to everyone to share knowledge, we call on everyone from governments, communities, businesses, academia and individuals to actively contribute to developing the future development agenda for our world.”