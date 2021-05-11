UAE announces Thursday the first day of Eid Al Fitr

The committee in charge of investigating the sighting of the crescent of the month of Shawwal for the year 1442 AH in the country announced that tomorrow “Wednesday” is the completion of the month of Ramadan, and that the day after tomorrow “Thursday” is the first day of the month of Shawwal and the first day of Eid al-Fitr.

His Excellency Sultan bin Saeed Al Badi Al Dhaheri, Minister of Justice, Chairman of the Committee, said, in a statement issued this evening, that the committee, after the investigation and taking into account the legal methods of proof and the contacts that took place with neighboring countries, did not prove that they had sighted the crescent of Shawwal for the year 1442 AH tonight. Therefore, tomorrow Wednesday, May 12, 2021, is the completion of the month of Ramadan, and that the day after “Thursday”, corresponding to May 13, is the first day of the month of Shawwal for the year 1442 AH, the first day of Eid Al-Fitr.

On this happy occasion, His Excellency and the members of the committee raised their sincere congratulations and congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him” and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and their brothers, the sheikhs, members of the Supreme Council of the Federation, Rulers of the Emirates and His Highness, the Crown Prince, asking the Almighty to protect His Highness the President of the State and maintain good health and wellness for him to remain an asset for his country and the Arab and Islamic nations.

His Excellency also congratulated the people of the United Arab Emirates and all Muslims on the advent of the happy Eid Al-Fitr.