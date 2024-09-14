The UAE announced the launch of new humanitarian initiatives in Chad, and a contribution of $10.25 million to the United Nations to support Sudanese refugee women affected by the ongoing crisis in Sudan..

These efforts confirm the UAE’s commitment to meeting the urgent needs of women and children in the region, with a particular focus on providing healthcare, psychosocial support, and basic aid. The UAE also pledged $100 million at the Paris Donors Conference in April 2024..

The announcement of the initiatives came during a visit by Her Excellency Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs and Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, to Chad on Friday, September 13, where she and members of the accompanying UAE delegation met with Sudanese women refugees in Chad affected by the current conflict, as well as with civil society leaders from the brotherly Sudanese people, and UN agencies involved in humanitarian support..

The delegation also met with Fatima El-Jeneh Jarfa, Minister Plenipotentiary at the Chadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Bashar Ali Suleiman, Governor General of Wadai State..

The UAE delegation received a field briefing on the challenges related to the distribution of humanitarian aid in some areas of Sudan where armed conflict and famine are raging, and the progress made in delivering humanitarian aid..

The delegation also conducted fact-finding visits to humanitarian sites, including a refugee assistance centre and the field hospital in Abeche, which was built by the UAE to provide treatment to Sudanese refugees fleeing the conflict..

This initiative reflects the UAE’s commitment to following up on the priorities of affected communities and meeting their needs, ensuring that aid is effectively directed to those most in need..

The US$10.25 million will go to UN agencies with expertise in supporting women, with US$3 million going to the World Health Organization to support maternal and child health among Sudanese refugees in Chad..

$2 million will be allocated to UNFPA for women’s health and gender-based violence programmes for Sudanese refugees, and $250,000 will be allocated to support the gender response programme in Chad within the United Nations World Food Programme..

The UAE will provide $3 million of the contribution to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees for programmes to enhance social cohesion among Sudanese refugee women and Chadian women in the host community. In addition, $2 million will be allocated to the Women’s Peace and Humanitarian Fund, which directly funds women-led civil society groups..

“Through this additional contribution, the UAE reaffirms its unwavering commitment to supporting those affected by conflict, especially women and children, who are often the most vulnerable groups,” said Her Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation. “The UAE’s efforts in Chad, in collaboration with our international partners, highlight the UAE’s comprehensive approach to humanitarian assistance, which prioritizes immediate relief support to empower communities and prepare them for the future.”“

Her Excellency added, “We thank our partners and civil society organizations, and we affirm the UAE’s readiness to provide continuous support to ensure that these essential resources are delivered to those in need in an effective and immediate manner.”“

“The visit of the UAE delegation and the allocation of USD 10.25 million reflect the country’s unwavering commitment to addressing the needs of women affected by the Sudanese crisis,” said Her Excellency Lana Nusseibeh. “We are here today to ensure that the support provided directly addresses the needs of those affected and to enhance humanitarian efforts. Our approach focuses on listening to women affected by the crisis and ensuring that our assistance effectively addresses their immediate and long-term needs.”“

“This funding and our visit highlight the UAE’s commitment to empowering women and supporting regional stability. Sustainable peace in Sudan will not be achieved without the active participation of women,” Her Excellency added.“

Chad is the largest country hosting Sudanese refugees, having received 630,752 refugees since April 2023, with women and children making up 89% of registered refugees..

The UAE greatly appreciates and supports the efforts of the Government of Chad in providing safe haven for those fleeing the conflict in Sudan. The state visit and the funding provided represent a critical contribution to meeting the urgent needs of the most vulnerable groups..

“The conflict in Sudan has had a devastating impact on Sudanese women and children,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “WHO thanks the UAE for its support, which will enable WHO to continue providing maternal and child health services to Sudanese refugees in Chad. We must continue to work together to protect the lives of the most vulnerable.”“

“Women and girls continue to bear the brunt of the ongoing conflict in Sudan,” said Dr. Sima Bahous, Executive Director of UN Women. “As women and girls are forced to flee their homes and seek safety in neighboring countries, women-led civil society organizations are leading the way in providing protection and support to them. These local groups provide essential services and livelihood support, as well as food, shelter and safety.””

“The UN Women’s Peace and Humanitarian Fund is an effective tool in directing immediate funding to local women’s organizations working on the front lines,” she explained. “As the supporting body of the UN Women’s Peace and Humanitarian Fund Secretariat, we welcome the UAE’s first and largest contribution to the Women-Led Civil Society Organizations Support Fund in Chad.”“

“Sexual and gender-based violence during conflict is a war crime that terrorizes communities and undermines the health, dignity and freedom of survivors,” said Natalia Kanem, Executive Director of UNFPA. “Sudanese refugee women and girls in Chad need safe and unhindered access to vital sexual and reproductive health services. UNFPA contributes daily to the healing journey of survivors of abusive violence. We are grateful for the UAE’s contribution, which will enable us to reach more women with the care and support they need. It is time to stop the fighting.”“

In turn, Filippo Grandi, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, said: “We are grateful to the UAE for its financial contribution, and we call on all donors to urgently mobilize efforts to provide the necessary funding to help the Sudanese people who have fled to Chad. Refugees from Sudan, especially women and girls, continue to bear the challenges of war and displacement. Every contribution has a positive impact on the lives of refugees, helping them to thrive, not just survive.”“

“We deeply appreciate the UAE’s generous commitment of $10.25 million, as well as its steadfast support to Chad in hosting over one million refugees,” said Francois Batalingia, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Chad. “It is crucial for our partners to be on the ground to witness the situation first-hand, as the UAE did today, and to hear the voices of refugee women. These efforts reflect a dedication to meeting the urgent needs of those affected.””

The UAE is the largest contributor to humanitarian assistance, having provided US$230 million in aid since the start of the crisis in 2023, including 10,000 tons of food and medical supplies through 159 relief flights. It also pledged US$100 million at the Paris Donors Conference in April 2024, with US$70 million of the pledges allocated to humanitarian organizations and US$30 million to support Sudanese refugees in neighboring countries such as Chad, Uganda, South Sudan and Ethiopia..