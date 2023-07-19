The United Arab Emirates and the Turkish Republic have strengthened the relations of friendship and comprehensive partnership that bind them, through 4 summits and meetings that brought together, over the past two years, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Excellency Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whose visit constitutes The current summit of the state, and his meeting with His Highness the President of the State, the fifth summit of its kind in two years.

The previous 4 summits took place in November 2021 and February 2022, while the third summit was held via video conference in March 2023, and the fourth in June 2023.

The leaderships of the two countries have always stressed the importance of strengthening the comprehensive partnership that binds them, given its great impact in advancing the comprehensive development process, enhancing opportunities for prosperity and achieving peace and stability for their peoples and the region in general.

Relations with Turkey are of great importance within the UAE’s strategy to strengthen its partnerships, expand its relations with various brotherly and friendly countries, and strengthen bridges of cooperation with it in all fields.

conventions

The UAE and the Turkish Republic signed dozens of strategic agreements and memorandums of understanding to enhance bilateral cooperation, including in the economic, security, environmental, technological, and other fields. On November 24, 2021, the two countries signed a number of agreements and memoranda of understanding, which included a memorandum of understanding between the Financial Information Unit in the UAE and the Investigation Board in Financial crimes in Turkey, a cooperation agreement between the Abu Dhabi Ports Company and the Turkish Sovereign Wealth Fund, a cooperation agreement regarding the investment capital fund of the Abu Dhabi Holding Company, a cooperation agreement between the Abu Dhabi Holding Company and the Turkish Sovereign Wealth Fund, a cooperation agreement between the Abu Dhabi Holding Company and the Investment Office in Turkey, and a memorandum An understanding between the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange and the Istanbul Stock Exchange, a memorandum of understanding for the exchange of information in the field of banking business between the Central Bank of the UAE and the Central Bank of the State of Turkey, an agreement for mutual administrative cooperation in customs matters, a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of energy, and a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the environmental field .

On February 14, 2022, the two countries exchanged 13 cooperation agreements, memorandums of understanding and protocols aimed at strengthening cooperation and expanding partnerships between them, which included the fields of investment, health and agriculture, as well as transportation, industries, advanced technologies, climate action, in addition to culture, youth and others.

Economic cooperation

The economic aspect is one of the most important pillars of the growing cooperation between the two countries, as the strong economic relations between the UAE and Turkey date back to the founding of the union, to continue to develop and grow over the years.

In 1984, the two countries signed an economic and technical cooperation agreement, followed by several agreements that strengthened economic and trade cooperation between the two countries, leading to the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement last March, which is expected to contribute effectively to increasing non-oil intra-trade to $40 billion annually in Within five years, creating 25,000 new job opportunities by 2031 and increasing UAE exports to Turkey by 21.7%.

The total non-oil trade between the UAE and Turkey reached nearly $19 billion in 2022, an increase of 40% from 2021 and 112% from 2020, making Turkey the fastest growing partner among the top 10 trading partners of the UAE.

In November 2021, the UAE announced the establishment of an investment fund worth $10 billion in Turkey that focuses on strategic investments, primarily the logistical sectors, including energy, health and food.

cultural relations

Cultural relations between the UAE and Turkey derive their strength from a rich and inspiring cultural history and literary traditions, and to enhance these relations, the two sides signed in February 2022 a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the cultural field.

The two countries have recently witnessed a growing cultural cooperation, expressed by the participation of Turkey, the guest of honor at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2023, and the remarkable Turkish presence during the activities of “Expo 2020 Dubai”, in addition to the participation of the “Emirati Publishers Association” in the Istanbul International Arab Book Fair last October, during which it presented 284 titles from 31 Emirati publishing houses.