Hala Khayyat (Abu Dhabi)

Relations between the United Arab Emirates and the friendly Republic of Turkey are witnessing continuous development in many vital sectors, and this development reflects the keenness of the leaderships of the two countries to develop joint work, and look forward to more opportunities for bilateral cooperation, in order to achieve development and prosperity for the two countries and their friendly peoples.

The leadership of the UAE believes that strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries will not only contribute to preserving common interests, but also enhance the prosperity of the region and achieve regional peace and stability.

Diplomatic relations

Diplomatic relations between the UAE and the Republic of Turkey were established in April 1977, the Turkish embassy was opened in Abu Dhabi in 1979, the Turkish military attaché in Abu Dhabi was opened in 1999, the country’s embassy was opened in Ankara in 1983, and the country’s general consulate in Istanbul was opened in the year 1989, and the country’s military attaché was opened in Ankara in 2005.

The UAE and the friendly Republic of Turkey seek to strengthen their bilateral relations with the support and blessing of the leaderships of the two countries, amid affirmations of the importance of these relations in advancing the comprehensive development process in both countries, enhancing opportunities for prosperity in the region and achieving peace and stability for their peoples.

Relations with Turkey are of great importance within the UAE’s strategy to strengthen its partnerships, expand its relations with various brotherly and friendly countries, and strengthen bridges of cooperation with it in all fields, based on Turkey’s regional and global presence and importance.

mutual visits

At the end of 2021, the “Emirati-Turkish” relations witnessed a quantum leap that coincided with the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, to Turkey in response to an invitation addressed by the Turkish President to His Highness. on their common interests.

The official visits and meetings between the leaderships of the two countries reflect the depth and solidity of the Emirati-Turkish relations, as His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Turkish Republic, visited the UAE on February 14, 2022, while the presidents of the two countries held a summit last March via visual communication technology, during which they witnessed the signing ceremony of the partnership agreement. Comprehensive economic between the UAE and the Republic of Turkey.

The visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, to the friendly Republic of Turkey represented a new stage in the process of consolidating bilateral relations between the two countries, which are based on mutual understanding and respect, and always aim to enhance joint cooperation in various fields.

The official visits of the leaders of the UAE to Turkey have always been highly appreciated at the official and popular levels, including the historic visit of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, to Turkey in 1984, when Turkey welcomed the arrival of the great guest with unparalleled hospitality, and dealt with various means The media at the time paid much attention to the visit, and its details topped the front pages of major Turkish newspapers.

conventions

The UAE and the Republic of Turkey signed many strategic agreements and memorandums of understanding to enhance bilateral cooperation, including in the economic, security, environmental, technological, and other fields.

On November 24, 2021, the two countries signed a number of agreements and memorandums of understanding, including a memorandum of understanding between the Financial Information Unit in the UAE and the Financial Crimes Investigation Board in Turkey, a cooperation agreement between the Abu Dhabi Ports Company and the Turkish Sovereign Wealth Fund, and a cooperation agreement regarding the investment capital fund of the Abu Dhabi Company. Holding, a cooperation agreement between the Abu Dhabi Holding Company and the Turkish Sovereign Wealth Fund, a cooperation agreement between the Abu Dhabi Holding Company and the Investment Office in Turkey, a memorandum of understanding between the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange and the Istanbul Stock Exchange, and a memorandum of understanding for the exchange of information in the field of banking business between the Central Bank in the UAE and the Central Bank In the State of Turkey, an agreement on mutual administrative cooperation in customs matters between the UAE and Turkey, a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of energy, and a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the environmental field.

On February 14, 2022, the two countries exchanged 13 cooperation agreements, memorandums of understanding and protocols aimed at strengthening cooperation and expanding partnerships between them, which included investment, health and agriculture, as well as transport, industries, advanced technologies and climate action, in addition to culture, youth and others.

largest partners

Turkey has recently been one of the UAE’s largest trading partners, with annual bilateral trade volume reaching $9 billion, an increase of 800% in the last seven years.

Last March witnessed the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the UAE and Turkey, which is expected to contribute to increasing non-oil intra-trade to $40 billion annually within five years, create 25,000 new job opportunities by 2031, and increase UAE exports to Turkey by 21.7%.

The total non-oil trade between the UAE and Turkey reached nearly $19 billion in 2022, an increase of 40% over 2021 and 112% over 2020, making Turkey the fastest growing partner among the UAE’s top 10 trade partners.

In November 2021, the UAE announced the establishment of an investment fund worth $10 billion in Turkey, focusing on strategic investments, primarily the logistical sectors, including energy, health and food.

Human solidarity

Operation “The Gallant Knight 2”, launched by the UAE following the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on February 6, embodied the depth and strength of the UAE-Turkish relations, as the UAE sent medical, relief and food supplies, research teams and mechanisms equipped with rubble removal equipment, medical teams, and built a hospital. field to treat the injured in a reformatory area in Ghazi and another in Hatay.

On April 27, His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkey, awarded the team of Operation “The Gallant Knight 2” the “State Medal for Sacrifice”, in honor and appreciation of the UAE’s efforts in search and rescue work in the earthquake zones.

Inspirational traditions

Cultural relations between the UAE and Turkey derive their strength due to their rich and inspiring cultural history and literary traditions, and to enhance these relations, the two sides signed in February 2022 a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the cultural field.

The two countries have recently witnessed a growing cultural cooperation, expressed by the participation of Turkey, guest of honor at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2023, and the remarkable Turkish presence during the activities of «Expo Dubai 2020», in addition to the participation of the «Emirati Publishers Association» in the Istanbul International Fair for Arabic Books last October, during which it presented 284 titles. From the publications of 31 UAE publishing houses.

outer space

During an official visit of a delegation of Emirati officials to Turkey last July, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the UAE Space Agency and the Turkish Space Agency, to enhance cooperation in scientific fields and exchange experiences in the space field and its various industries.