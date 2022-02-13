At the end of 2021, the Emirati-Turkish relations witnessed a qualitative leap that coincided with the visit of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces to Turkey, at the invitation of the Turkish President, to make this visit a major station in the process of strengthening relations between the two countries, which are based on on their common interests.

Thanks to the wise vision of the leadership of the UAE, and its constant keenness to build positive relations with all countries of the world and enhance cooperation in various fields, the country has become a dynamic and attractive political and economic destination on the world map. issues, in order to achieve stability and prosperity for all.

Relations between the UAE and the Republic of Turkey are witnessing continuous development in many vital sectors. This development reflects the keenness of the leaderships of the two countries to develop joint action, and to look forward to more opportunities for bilateral cooperation, in order to achieve development and prosperity for the two countries and their peoples.

The leaderships of the two countries and representatives of their governments are keen to exchange visits in order to push the bilateral relations towards new broad horizons of fruitful cooperation between the two sides.

The UAE leadership believes that strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries will not only contribute to maintaining common interests, but also enhance the region’s prosperity and achieve regional stability and peace.

The previous period witnessed the signing of many strategic agreements and memoranda of understanding between the two countries to enhance bilateral cooperation, including 10 security, economic and technological agreements and memoranda of cooperation.

The economic aspect is one of the most prominent pillars of the growing cooperation between the two countries, as the emergence of strong economic relations between the UAE and Turkey dates back to the period of the establishment of the union, which has been developing and growing over the years.

In 1984, the two countries signed an agreement on economic and technical cooperation, followed by several agreements that strengthened economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.

The value of trade between the two countries in the first half of 2021 amounted to more than 26.4 billion dirhams, with a 100% growth jump compared to the same period in 2020.

The UAE recently announced the establishment of a $10 billion investment fund in Turkey that focuses on strategic investments, especially the logistical sectors, including energy, health and food.

Turkey is participating in Expo 2020 Dubai, and its pavilion is located in the Sustainability District, and was designed under the slogan “Making the future from the origin of civilizations.”

Turkey ranks 11th among the largest trading partners of the UAE, while the UAE represents Turkey’s twelfth trading partner globally and Turkey’s largest trading partner in the Gulf region.

There are approximately 400 companies in Turkey established with Emirati capital, and the real estate sector is at the top of the list of Emirati investments in Turkey, along with large investments in the banking sector, port operation and the tourism sector.

The total UAE investment flows to Turkey amounted to about 18.4 billion dirhams at the end of 2020, while the balance of Turkish investments in the UAE until the beginning of 2020 amounted to more than 1.3 billion dirhams. and information technology.

The UAE welcomes the upcoming visit of the Turkish President through a set of festive manifestations, including a visual display on the facade of the Burj Khalifa, lighting the most important Emirati landmarks, institutions and iconic buildings in the colors of the Emirati and Turkish flags, in addition to activating electronic panels on the main roads to display messages of celebration of the partnership between the two countries.