UAE and the World Trade Organization
The capital, Abu Dhabi, will host next year 2024 the thirteenth ministerial conference of the World Trade Organization, which is considered the most important conference since the establishment of the organization in 1995, due to many considerations that we will mention later. This organization, which was established in order to facilitate the movement of international trade and remove obstacles in front of it, including customs obstacles, protectionist measures, bureaucracy and support for growth, has made some progress by liberalizing the trade of some types of goods, and has also helped solve many dilemmas and problems by resorting to it for arbitration. On trade and protectionist issues of contention among member states.
In fact, the work of the organization was characterized by impartiality in making its arbitral decisions, as it ruled at times in favor of small countries against large countries, and vice versa. It also reached important collective agreements, especially within the so-called “Geneva Package” that sought to support fair trade exchange. , and the protection of intellectual property rights.. However, the rapid developments that followed the last Twelfth Conference severely affected the work of the organization, especially the procrastination of some countries in implementing trade decisions that were taken to their disadvantage, and the Ukrainian-Russian war dealt a painful blow to the role of the organization and impeded trade exchange due to differences that circulated among its members.
This means that the World Trade Organization is facing real challenges that require work to reduce them in order to be able to carry out its duties and to implement agreements that reflect positively on global trade exchange and benefit all countries, including those with low growth, as they contribute to stimulating trade movement, and thus improving living standards and providing more livelihoods. Jobs chances. Although it is not easy to expect the organization to overcome all the challenges it faces, there are encouraging factors that call for optimism, foremost of which is the holding of the thirteenth conference in Abu Dhabi, as the UAE is considered one of the most important regional and global commercial centers, which means that there is a rich commercial experience that can be benefited from. and harnessing them to contribute to the development of practical solutions to these challenges. The previous experience of the UAE, and the GCC countries in general, has demonstrated the ability of these countries to provide successful and distinguished versions of the international events they host, such as the meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank that Dubai hosted in 2003.
Within this experience, the UAE has significant experience in digital trade exchange, an experience accumulated over the past few years, which facilitates trade exchanges, improves performance and increases mutual benefit.
In the field of arbitration, the UAE has been able to establish regional and global centers for commercial arbitration, and it also has a set of laws and regulations within an advanced commercial legislative structure that can be used in the work of the World Trade Organization in the future. On the other hand, the UAE is aware of the extreme importance of infrastructure and logistical transport in developing trade exchange between countries. The experience of Jebel Ali, Khalifa Port, the Hamriya region (Sharjah) and the port of Fujairah, in addition to the means of sea and air transport, all form an integrated system for the development of the commercial sector.
Until the next conference in the first quarter of 2024, the Ukrainian-Russian war is likely to end, which means removing a major and fundamental obstacle to international cooperation in all fields, including the commercial field, as this war has contributed to obstructing important negotiating areas, and to placing restrictions Protectionist trade is considered temporary in nature due to the ongoing war, and the resulting measures and countermeasures that greatly affected trade exchange between countries.
All of these and other factors constitute a strong ground for achieving a distinguished success for the upcoming World Trade Organization conference in Abu Dhabi, which could constitute a qualitative leap for the work of the organization, which will find positive repercussions affecting the movement of international trade and global growth.
* Expert and economic advisor
