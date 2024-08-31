UAE..and relief efforts

Humanitarian aid is a fundamental axis in the UAE’s foreign policy, an axis that reflects the importance of the humanitarian role in enhancing cooperation between peoples and affirming positive communication between them for the benefit of all.

The role of the United Arab Emirates has always been based, in one of its most important aspects, on relief and humanitarian support for those in need all over the world. A role that offers a lot to countries and societies that have suffered and are still suffering from many humanitarian tragedies and are calling on charitable countries to support and assist them by providing everything they can, for which the Emirates should be thanked.

The tremendous efforts and assistance provided by these efforts in this world that is filled with injustice, oppression and systematic extermination of human beings, are good and heartwarming signs that appear in the form of a sense of the suffering of these people.. in which the Gulf contribution was prominent and clear.. and falls within the category of feeling the suffering of peoples who were exposed to the most heinous types of oppression, injustice and misery that befell them.. and in confirmation of these contributions comes the saying that this contribution is not strange to the wise leadership that has always been the first to do good.

The approach of humanitarian giving that the United Arab Emirates has followed since its establishment under the leadership of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless his soul, and which was followed by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God bless his soul, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, is a source of pride and a source of joy, as the UAE’s charitable journey continues, extending a helping hand to those in need in all parts of the world, and presenting humanitarian initiatives to provide relief to those affected by disasters. These Emirati initiatives to help our brothers and sisters around the world have a significant impact in alleviating the suffering of this or that people, and encourage them to return again, and rebuild what was destroyed by war, what was decimated by nature, and what was destroyed by various circumstances around the world. It is also a starting point for many other benefits that will establish other advanced future stages.

Unprecedented praise from the international community and its various bodies for the UAE’s humanitarian efforts, which provided aid to Arab brothers and then friends around the world without discrimination between party, race or religion.

The UAE is following this positive and fruitful approach, full of hope that goodness will prevail in this generous and blessed place and that it will be a treasure for all Arab and international peoples. Initiatives that represent the pinnacle of altruism and giving to future generations, and confirm that the UAE is a source of goodness that never runs dry and is unaffected, no matter the circumstances. Thank you to the United Arab Emirates for its humanitarian efforts.

*Kuwaiti writer