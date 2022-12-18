Amna Al Ketbi (Dubai)

The UAE and Qatar have strong and solid fraternal relations under the umbrella of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, which are historical ties supported by the common cultural and social heritage, which allowed the consolidation of relations that were reflected in many different sectors, especially the various economic, cultural and creative, and the relations between the UAE and Qatar are the consolidation of the Council Stable and prosperous Gulf cooperation, where the common cultural and social heritage represents one of the ingredients for consolidating brotherly relations and consolidating historical ties between the two countries and the two brotherly peoples.

The march of solidarity and the UAE’s concern for the strength of relations with the State of Qatar has always received the blessing of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, who views the Arab and Gulf brothers in particular as the pillars of regional and global presence, and the pillar of cooperation. A brotherly brother who is able to open the horizons of development for everyone, and guarantee to provide the highest standards of living for brotherly countries and peoples, in a manner that lives up to the aspirations of all and serves the development of all.

The relations between the two brotherly countries are also characterized by positive and strategic cooperation regarding various regional and international issues, and within the framework of coordination within the framework of the Gulf Cooperation Council system and in all fields, especially political issues, as these relations witnessed great momentum in recent years and were confirmed by the events and changes taking place in the Arab world. Where the two sides sought to coordinate positions during visits and mutual contacts at the highest level, which reflected a level of excellence and sophistication that relations between countries rarely characterize, and the relations between the two countries extend to include cultural, educational, sports, scientific and other aspects.

The relations between the UAE and sister Qatar are also characterized by depth and closeness at both the leadership and popular levels, which translates to their strength at all levels, as they are distinguished since ancient times and are historically rooted through social and family ties between the peoples of the two countries, and they are relations that go beyond the diplomatic definition of relations between countries, because of their importance. Great privacy and closeness.

And based on the desire of both countries to develop effective cooperation between them on the principle of mutual and common interest in various fields, and in implementation of the royal directives, an agreement was signed to establish the Joint Supreme Committee for Cooperation between the UAE and Qatar, since 1998, and this agreement dealt with cooperation in energy, industry, finance, economy and trade, and youth Sports, transportation, civil aviation, meteorology, cooperation in higher education, scientific research, municipality, agriculture, civil service, public works, housing and other fields, which reflect the desire and keenness of the two brotherly countries to develop and raise the level of cooperation.

In the economy and trade, the relations between the UAE and the State of Qatar are in continuous growth thanks to the directives of the wise political leadership in the two countries, which encourage more cooperation and coordination. This is an aspect of common interests, and confirms the two countries’ endeavor to provide the necessary facilities to establish a long-term partnership, which plays an important role in advancing economic growth in the two countries, which is the giant project, which resulted in the production of two billion cubic feet of gas per day, equivalent to 350 thousand barrels of oil in One day, through an offshore pipeline from the Qatari North Field to the UAE, which was officially launched in 2008.

Qatar is the sixth investment partner of the UAE at the Arab level and the 26th globally in terms of the cumulative balance of foreign direct investment entering the UAE until the beginning of 2021. UAE re-exports to Qatar during the first half of 2022 amounted to 9 billion dirhams, with a growth of 293%. compared to the same period in 2021.

The volume of UAE national exports to Qatar during the first half of 2022 amounted to 1.23 billion dirhams, a growth of 671%. UAE imports from Qatar accounted for 24% during the first half of 2022, while UAE national exports and re-exports accounted for 76% during same period.

The growth in the volume of bilateral non-oil trade exchanges between the two countries during the five years in 2021 amounted to 47%, compared to 2017, and the markets in both countries are characterized by openness to investors of different economic activities and investment orientations, which contributes positively to the expansion of investment between the two countries and in Joint relations towards new horizons.

Regarding Emirati-Qatari cooperation, we note the great interest that the leaderships of the two countries attach to bridging the distances between the two countries and the two peoples, through mixing and blending investments, creating success with joined hands, and building the future with joint efforts, knowing the brother’s status and right, and preserving the brother’s desire to attend, develop and build, in a pure umbrella of dealing. And construction, translated into many agreements, contracts, economic, political and educational partnerships, industry, energy, trade, culture and the arts, higher education and scientific research, and others.

On the political side and the strategic vision of many Arab and regional files, the two sides sought to coordinate in many positions, which resulted in progress in relations and clarity in looking at issues from the angle of cohesive Gulf cooperation and construction, which came as a result of extended cooperation between the two leaderships in the UAE and Qatar.

On the economic side, many successful investment projects between the two countries stand out, perhaps the most important of which is the Dolphin Energy gas treatment project, which is one of the most important regional investment projects in the oil and gas industry, as the volume of investment in it exceeded $4.8 billion, making it the largest Gulf initiative. in the region, and reflects the advanced level reached by relations between the two countries.