As part of its interest in enhancing efforts related to the sustainable development process at the international level, the UAE is participating in the work of the “High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development”, which is organized by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs at its headquarters in New York during the period from 8 to 17 July. This year, the forum is held under the slogan “Advancing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and eradicating poverty in times of multiple crises: effectively implementing sustainable, flexible and innovative solutions.”

What is striking about the composition of the UAE delegation participating in this major global event is its quantitative and qualitative weight, as it includes a number of government officials, representatives of the National Committee for Sustainable Development Goals, the Government Knowledge Exchange Office, the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Center at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, Masdar, the Red Crescent Authority, and the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, in coordination with the Permanent Mission of the UAE to the United Nations. The importance of the country’s participation in this forum derives from several basic considerations, most notably:

– The special importance of the forum, which is an important mechanism for following up on the achievement of the goals of the Sustainable Development Summit held in September 2023, which the Secretary-General of the United Nations described at the time as “a moment of unity to transform the Sustainable Development Goals into reality.” The forum aims to evaluate global efforts in this regard, anticipate challenges, and innovate solutions for them, through the exchange of experiences and expertise, and the coordination of policies followed to accelerate the achievement of these goals.

– The forum is a pivotal annual event, held since 2015, where countries meet to assess their efforts to achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Sustainable Development Goals. What is striking about this year’s session of the forum is the massive global participation in its activities, with around 1,000 delegates and envoys from various governments around the world and international organizations participating.

– The Forum’s role in building the momentum required for the Future Summit, which will be held on September 22-23, 2024, a summit that represents an opportunity to revive the multilateral system and put the world back on track to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

The forum will witness a package of vital events dedicated to working on achieving sustainable development goals, mobilizing local and regional governments, food security and nutrition, and working in the field of water and climate.

– The in-depth review that the delegations participating in this year’s edition of the forum will conduct of five of the sustainable development goals: eradicating poverty, eliminating hunger, achieving food security and promoting sustainable agriculture, supporting climate action, promoting peaceful and inclusive societies to achieve sustainable development, and establishing global partnerships to enhance the implementation of the sustainable development goals.

The UAE’s participation in the forum derives special importance in light of several key factors, including: – The country’s delegation’s participation in key working sessions and various seminars, where it presents the UAE’s experiences in achieving sustainable development, which have succeeded in combining development initiatives, financing programmes, development aid and strategic partnerships with many countries of the world and international organisations. The delegation also highlights the UAE’s distinguished efforts in supporting the transformation of the 17 basic goals set by the United Nations to reach an effective system for sustainable global development by the end of the current decade.

The delegation held a series of bilateral meetings with leaders, political officials and experts from international organizations, institutions and global working groups supporting communities and countries to achieve sustainable development goals, who participated in the forum’s activities.

It is worth noting that the High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development has, since its establishment in 2012, played a pivotal role in following up on the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development at the country level. The UAE has always called for using the forum’s activities to achieve qualitative leaps towards the sustainable development goals, in order to address the negative impacts of climate change and build a better future for future generations.

*Issued by the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research.