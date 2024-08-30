The governments of the UAE and the Republic of Maldives launched the Maldives Government Executive Leadership Programme, as part of the strategic partnership in government modernization between the two countries, in the presence of the Vice President of the Republic of Maldives, Hussain Mohamed Latheef, the Chief Secretary to the President for Cabinet Affairs, Ahmed Ali Habib, and from the Emirati side, the Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Knowledge Exchange, Abdullah Nasser Lootah, the UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Maldives, Rahma bin Abdulrahman Al Shamsi, and a number of ministers and officials.

The visit of the UAE government delegation to the Republic of Maldives witnessed a series of meetings with ministers and senior officials to discuss developments in the strategic partnership and explore future paths to expand its scope.

The Vice President of the Republic of Maldives said: “Our government, through cooperation initiatives, is committed to building institutional capacities and enhancing the organizational performance of various entities in the country. I am confident that the program will serve as a guide for the Maldives to lead its efforts to achieve its development goals, by benefiting from the UAE government’s expertise and experience in modernizing government work and administration.”

For his part, Abdullah Nasser Lootah stressed that the launch of the Maldives Government Executive Leadership Programme, as part of the strategic partnership in government modernisation, represents an important milestone in the partnership that has extended since 2022, which witnessed the launch of many joint initiatives and projects aimed at developing government work in the Republic of Maldives by benefiting from the best experiences developed by the UAE government.

He said that the programme will contribute to providing government leaders in the Maldives, including ministers, undersecretaries and first-line leaders in government agencies, with a comprehensive future perspective that will enable them to contribute effectively to developing and innovating solutions to future challenges, and will support the government’s efforts to enhance the level of administration and services in a way that positively reflects on the life of society.

The Maldives Government Executive Leadership Programme, which includes 30 officials from ministers, deputy ministers and leaders of government agencies, aims to provide participants with the most important experiences and skills needed to deal with various challenges and achieve sustainable growth, empower them with a forward-looking perspective on future trends, enhance their capabilities with best practices in policy development, strategy formulation, and institutional performance management, and introduce them to international best practices in these areas, in addition to enabling them to achieve sustainable achievements supported by competitive visions.

The Maldives Government Executive Leadership Programme covers five capacity building modules, including: Policy Development, Strategic Leadership, Global Digital Trends, Agile Governments, and Government Innovation, delivered over 2,280 training hours.

It is noteworthy that the governments of the UAE and the Republic of Maldives launched in March 2022 a strategic partnership in government modernization and development, covering 11 main axes. Within two years of its launch, the partnership witnessed the holding of 33 workshops with 7,000 training hours, benefiting 323 government cadres in the Republic of Maldives.