Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The UAE and the Kingdom of Malaysia are keen to build distinguished partnerships between them and support them in all fields, especially expanding the horizons of joint cooperation in the field of defense in order to achieve a common vision regarding the exchange of experiences between the two sides to consolidate the pillars of security and stability. The two friendly countries aim, through defense cooperation, to raise the level of performance, efficiency and teamwork in accordance with the strategy of raising the general level and readiness of the forces and gaining professionalism in dealing with the various environments of the theaters of operations. The close cooperation between the two countries is evident in the launch of joint military exercises between the armed forces of the UAE and Malaysia, in addition to cooperation in the field of military training and the promotion of defense cooperation to its highest levels.

During the current year – His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, “may God protect him” and His Majesty Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayat al-Din al-Mustafa Billah Shah, King of Malaysia, witnessed the conclusion of the joint military exercise “Desert Tiger 6” between the UAE and land forces. Malaysian and carried out in the UAE.

The joint exercise “Desert Tiger 6” was a great success, embodying the high readiness of the UAE and Malaysian armed forces, which reflects effective military exercises aimed at raising the level of capabilities and combat efficiency, and developing them through hard and continuous work to ensure the protection of joint national capabilities and interests. The joint military exercises between the two countries are a translation of the keenness of the leaderships of the two countries to expand the horizons of bilateral cooperation, in a way that achieves a common vision in exchanging experiences and consolidating the pillars of security and stability, and supports various international efforts that seek peace at the regional and international levels. The two sides also signed an agreement for military cooperation in the field of training, coordination and exchange of experiences at the level of the ground forces in the UAE and Malaysia, in a way that contributes to enhancing interoperability and mutual understanding between the ground forces of the two countries.

The joint defense cooperation between the UAE and Malaysia reflects the exceptional relationship and its development in light of the continuation of joint work in military exercises, which always embody the extent of readiness and professional performance, through the course of the exercise’s events and the ability to carry out joint combat missions professionally.

The two countries are keen to enhance participation in specialized military, defense and security exhibitions and conferences. Last year, the UAE participated in the activities of the Defense Asian Exhibition and Conference (DSA), which was held in the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur. Malaysia is participating in the “IDEX” and “NAVDEX” exhibitions that are held in Abu Dhabi. Every two years, in addition to participating in various military conferences in the two friendly countries.