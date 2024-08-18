The governments of the UAE and the Republic of Kenya launched a new partnership to exchange knowledge and share expertise in the areas of governance and government work development, within the framework of a memorandum of understanding signed in the presence of His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, as part of the initiatives of the UAE Government Knowledge Exchange Program, and during the work of the fourth session of the Joint Committee between the UAE and the Republic of Kenya.

The MoU was signed by Her Excellency Mariam bint Ahmed Al Hammadi, Minister of State and Secretary-General of the UAE Cabinet, and His Excellency Musalia Mudavadi, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs of the Republic of Kenya..

The partnership aims to enhance efforts and joint cooperation in building institutional capacities, the governance process in the field of developing government work, building institutional capacities and skills, and other areas of common interest..

Her Excellency Mariam Al Hammadi stressed the UAE government’s keenness to translate the directives of the wise leadership to expand the horizons of constructive cooperation and positive partnerships with various countries of the world, in a way that contributes to enhancing the environment of international cooperation aimed at developing and modernizing government work and participating in the global march to create a better future..

His Excellency Musalia Mudavadi stressed the depth of the distinguished relations between the Republic of Kenya and the United Arab Emirates, and pointed out that the UAE provides more than 30,000 job opportunities for Kenyan citizens, stressing Kenya’s commitment to strengthening relations between the two friendly countries..

He said, “His visit to the UAE and the signing of agreements and launch of new partnerships confirm the strength of the growing relationship between the two countries, which will intensify efforts to advance relations in a way that contributes to building opportunities and providing capabilities that serve the interests of the two peoples.” He pointed to the strong ties between Kenya and the UAE since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1982, praising the UAE’s role in supporting development initiatives in Kenya, and expressing his confidence that the continued development of cooperation will contribute to enhancing and expanding future opportunities..

His Excellency Abdullah Nasser Lootah, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Knowledge Exchange, stressed that the new partnership between the governments of the UAE and the Republic of Kenya in the areas of government modernization reflects the positive impact of the initiatives of the Government Knowledge Exchange Program, and translates its continuous efforts to expand partnerships and enhance frameworks of cooperation with governments in all continents of the world..

He said, “The partnership will cover 8 vital areas that are most closely related to the future visions of the two countries’ governments. Through this, expertise will be transferred and successful experiences will be exchanged in developing government work and enhancing its readiness for future changes and requirements, in addition to focusing on building government capacities and providing them with the skills and tools necessary to support the acceleration of the implementation of future plans and visions.”

The MoU covers various areas of cooperation between the governments of the UAE and the Republic of Kenya, including: developing government services to reach all segments of customers through proactive initiatives and distinguished services, and building the capacities of government service employees responsible for designing and providing services. The areas of cooperation also cover the national agenda that enables both parties to enrich their experience in performance management, reviewing and improving the national development plan to achieve future visions, ensuring full compatibility between government agencies, and focusing on government excellence through transferring expertise and best practices in disseminating the culture of quality and excellence in government agencies and developing the government excellence model, and building capacities to qualify government change makers who are able to participate in stimulating innovation, and achieving achievements and successes..

The areas of partnership include cooperation in building government competitiveness in the areas of general competitiveness, entrepreneurship, prosperity, innovation and technology, and exchanging best practices in the field of global competitiveness, in addition to developing human resources by applying new concepts and adopting modern international standards, and developing world-class human resources systems, policies and legislation to manage human capital in the government sector. The cooperation also covers programming skills, improving the e-government experience for customers and restructuring internal operations systems, in addition to areas of common interest, such as gender balance, renewable energy, youth, developing public policies and promoting entrepreneurship and sustainable economic development..

It is worth noting that the fourth session of the Joint Committee between the UAE and the Republic of Kenya was held in Abu Dhabi, chaired by His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, and His Excellency Musalia Mudavadi, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Kenya, and witnessed the wide participation of senior officials who discussed enhancing cooperation in the sectors of trade, investment, tourism, aviation, renewable energy, education, youth, agriculture, transportation and ports, manpower, defense, and other fields..