Shaaban Bilal, Ahmed Murad (Abu Dhabi, Cairo)

The UAE and Kenya enjoy strong and growing relations dating back several decades, and relations have been significantly strengthened since the late 1990s. The UAE-Kenya partnership includes various economic and technological fields that contribute to strengthening the strategic relations between the two countries.

Diplomatic relations between the UAE and Kenya date back to the 1970s, but real economic cooperation began to take a serious turn in the 1990s. The UAE was one of Kenya’s most prominent trading partners in the Arabian Gulf region, with several agreements signed to enhance economic and trade cooperation.

In statements to Al-Ittihad, experts and officials praised the UAE’s diplomacy, which has succeeded in building strong partnerships in the African continent, most notably Kenya, as one of the most important and fastest growing countries in the region.

Strategic partnership

Rami Zahdi, an expert in African affairs, said that the UAE realizes the importance of the African continent, especially since there are 10 African countries that are emerging economies and represent attractive investment destinations, while there are 45 other countries in the African continent that represent great opportunities for constructive cooperation.

Zahdi explained to Al-Ittihad that Kenya is one of the largest and most economically influential countries in the African continent, as the Kenyan economy is one of the most promising economies in Africa, and achieved a GDP growth of 4.8% in 2022, while this growth is estimated at about 5% in 2023, while expectations indicate an increase in real GDP growth between 4.5 and 5.2% in 2024.

“Kenya is a pivotal country that influences a large number of neighboring countries in East and South Africa, and the UAE is a pivotal country with a serious and fruitful economic vision towards the African continent. Therefore, the two countries sought to maximize their economic partnership relations. They have completed the talks on the comprehensive economic partnership agreement between them, after reaching the final terms of the agreement, in preparation for its official signing, and then completing the rest of the relevant procedures, before the two countries move on to the implementation stages of the trade, economic and investment agreements between them that benefit the two peoples,” Zahdi added.

A prestigious Emirati position

For her part, Ambassador Souad Shalabi, former Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for African Affairs and member of the COMESA Committee of Elders, explained that the UAE enjoys a prestigious position within Africa, as it is keen to establish political, economic and diplomatic relations with the majority of the countries of the continent based on the foundations and principles of joint cooperation, exchange of interests, and achieving sustainable development.

In her interview with Al-Ittihad, Shalabi pointed out the importance of Kenya as one of the most prominent African countries that has strong and solid diplomatic relations with the UAE. The history of Emirati-Kenyan relations dates back to 1982 with the opening of the Kenyan embassy in Abu Dhabi. At a later stage, specifically in 2012, the UAE opened its embassy in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi.

The expert in African affairs stressed Kenya’s interest in developing its political, economic and diplomatic relations with the UAE, praising the keenness of the leaderships of the two countries to deepen their joint relations, which is clearly evident in the multiple contacts and joint meetings.

The Egyptian diplomat pointed out that there are promising opportunities to develop UAE-Kenya relations in various fields, especially in the fields of economy, trade, investment, renewable energy and infrastructure, explaining that the two countries’ completion of the talks on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement reflects a remarkable development and an unprecedented qualitative leap in the history of UAE-Kenya relations, which will lead to maximizing the volume of joint cooperation and mutual interests between them, especially in areas that represent development priorities in both countries.

She praised the importance that the UAE attaches to strengthening its relations with various African countries, which contributes to advancing sustainable development and supports everything that achieves security, stability and peace within the African continent.

In February 2024, the UAE and Kenya signed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which represents an important development in economic relations between the two countries. This agreement aims to enhance non-oil trade between the two countries and increase investment flows.

Economic partnerships

African affairs expert and researcher, Mohammed Turshin, said that the UAE has entered into economic partnerships with many African countries, and Kenya is one of the most important countries that enjoys a strategic location and significant influence in the Horn of Africa and the Great Lakes region. Turshin added to Al-Ittihad that the UAE seeks to strengthen its strategic relations, which yields positive results in strengthening relations at the political, economic and societal levels.

role model

Nourhan Sharara, a researcher in African affairs, told Al-Ittihad that the UAE has adopted a new policy in its economic relations with some countries, especially African countries, by developing the path of non-oil inter-trade.

In a statement to Al-Ittihad, Sharara added that Kenya is at the forefront of countries that have witnessed growth and strengthening of economic relations with the UAE through the economic partnership agreement between the two countries, describing this agreement as “important” in strengthening relations.

She considered that the UAE has outperformed its competitors in its positive presence within the African continent, and has chosen a model to be emulated through its focus on achieving sustainable development goals, mutual benefit between countries, and developing the human element in the African continent in exchange for its presence in the promising African market.