The visit of the Japanese Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, to the UAE, which began yesterday, is an important step on the road to strengthening the friendship between the two countries, especially since it is the first official visit after the launch of the comprehensive partnership agreement between them last September.

The friendly relations between the two countries are witnessing an escalating growth, based on the full support of the leaderships of the two countries, who have affirmed their commitment to cooperation in order to achieve prosperity and stability for the two friendly countries and peoples.

The visit comes within the framework of the continuous momentum witnessed by the relations between the two friendly countries and within a rich history of mutual visits between them.

strategic partnership

The UAE, which was founded on the principles of peace, prosperity, stability, tolerance and unity, looks forward to working with Japan to ensure that the partnership brings more prosperity to both countries, and cooperation in facing global and regional challenges. The UAE sees this visit as an opportunity to strengthen the economic relationship to a broader and more comprehensive level, especially since the two countries have a common interest in continuing to expand trade and investment between them.

Japan is considered one of the first countries to recognize the UAE as an independent country on the third of December 1971, as diplomatic relations between the two countries began on the sixth of May 1972, and the UAE opened its embassy in Tokyo on December 20, 1973, while Japan opened its embassy in Abu Dhabi on the seventh of December April 1974.

The governments of the two countries spared no effort to strengthen bilateral relations, as the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, made his first visit to Japan in May 1990.

The roots of the relationship

The roots of the Emirati-Japanese relations go back to before the establishment of the union, when Abu Dhabi participated in the Osaka Expo 1970, when the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, attended the exhibition in his capacity as Abu Dhabi Crown Prince at the time, while the current Emperor of Japan visited Naruhito. The UAE in January 1995, when he was the Crown Prince of Japan.

In February 2014, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, paid an official visit to Japan, “in his capacity as Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi at the time.” On January 14, 2020, His Highness held a joint discussion session with Shinzo Abe, former Prime Minister of Japan, who paid an official state visit.

And last September, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, “in his capacity as a member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and head of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office at the time,” visited the Japanese capital, Tokyo, and witnessed the launch of the comprehensive strategic partnership agreement between the UAE and Japan that was announced in 2018.

The launch of the agreement coincided with the celebration of 50 years of strong diplomatic relations between the two friendly countries.

The mutual visits in previous years included several cooperation initiatives, including: exempting UAE nationals holding ordinary passports from entry visas to Japan, and signing a declaration to upgrade strategic relations between the two countries to a “comprehensive strategic partnership”.

Reliable source of energy

The two countries focus on strengthening and diversifying their relationship, especially at the economic level, to include many different fields, such as aviation, tourism, space, culture, education, medical services, and the environment. It is stable and reliable to supply it with energy sources, and it also plays the role of a strategic partner and collaborator in various fields.

space sector

Cooperation in the space sector is one of the most important areas of partnership between the two countries. In October 2018, the Emirati satellite “KhalifaSat” was launched into outer space from the earth station at the “Tanegashima” Space Center in Japan, aboard the “H-IIA” rocket, in an achievement that launched it. The UAE is the era of complete space industrialization.

Cooperation between the UAE and Japan in the field of space was strengthened, followed by the launch of the UAE’s first planetary probe, the “Probe of Hope”, to Mars in July 2020, as the Hope Probe reached the orbit of Mars on February 9, 2021.

The first Japanese school

The UAE and Japan succeeded in establishing distinguished cultural and scientific relations of cooperation, and they had a long-term relationship dating back to 1970, when the Emirate of Abu Dhabi participated in a special pavilion at the Osaka Expo in 1970, and after 50 years, Japan participated in the Expo 2020 Dubai.

Education is one of the most important pillars of the bilateral relations between the two countries. Since 1978, the first Japanese school was opened in the country, while in 2009 the school began teaching Arabic language, Islamic education and social subjects to the national students who joined it, in addition to the subjects of the Japanese national curriculum. Which allowed the national students studying there to acquire knowledge in three languages.