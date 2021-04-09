Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and the Japanese Ministry of Commerce signed, through visual communication technology, a cooperation agreement to explore opportunities in the field of hydrogen development, which would expand the partnership bases and enhance investment in the hydrogen sector, which represents a major support for the ambition to accelerate the energy transition towards a low-carbon future. The agreement, signed by His Excellency Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and His Excellency Kajima Kiyoshi, Minister of State for Economy, Trade and Industry in Japan, in the presence of high-ranking officials from both sides, contributes to strengthening bilateral relations between the UAE and Japan, as well as emphasizing the approach of the Ministry of Energy. And the infrastructure in developing the range of strategic partnerships between the two friendly countries, in terms of their pursuit of global leadership in the field of clean energy, and enhancing opportunities for growth and development in relying on hydrogen as a clean source of energy.

At the outset of the virtual meeting, His Excellency Suhail Al Mazrouei welcomed the attendees, stressing that the agreement reflects the development of relations between the UAE and Japan, and that it is an extension of the historical partnership between the two countries in various fields, which includes the close partnership in the energy sector, infrastructure and transportation, as Japan is one of the leading countries in the world. In those areas that represent a major supporter of national economies.

His Excellency explained that such partnerships support the two countries’ real orientation to achieve the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement, as well as contribute to crystallizing the shift towards clean, renewable energy, by relying on hydrogen production, indicating that the UAE aims to intensify its efforts to enhance investment opportunities in the hydrogen field. Promote work on technology development and reduce costs for blue and green hydrogen production.

His Excellency added that the agreement also aims to open broad prospects for growth and development within the two countries’ efforts to diversify the energy mix, rely on clean energy, and build more partnerships and enhance cooperation to take advantage of the opportunities associated with the global leadership of the UAE and Japan in the fields of innovation, technology and sustainability, as well as targeting Follow-up cooperation to exchange information related to hydrogen production, build the supply chain and transport to Japan, and exchange information to develop regulations and policies, indicating that the UAE seeks to reduce the carbon footprint, by implementing the 2050 energy strategy aimed at reducing carbon dioxide in the country by 70%, and raising Individual and institutional consumption efficiency of 40% by the year 2050, and aims to diversify the future energy mix, and raise the contribution of clean energy in the total energy mix produced in the country to 50%. It is noteworthy that the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure recently joined the Abu Dhabi Hydrogen Consortium, which was established by Mubadala Investment Company, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), and Abu Dhabi Holding Company ADQ, with the aim of establishing the UAE’s position as a reliable exporter of green hydrogen, which is produced. By employing clean energy technology, blue hydrogen produced through natural gas and carbon capture and storage technology.