Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The United Arab Emirates and the Italian Republic have announced that they will upgrade their relations to the level of a strategic partnership.

This came during a meeting held yesterday by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Excellency Giorga Meloni, Prime Minister of the Italian Republic, at the Beach Palace.

During the meeting, the two sides also announced a “draft declaration of intent” on enhancing cooperation within the framework of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate “COP 28” and climate action, in addition to a memorandum of understanding for cooperation on transition projects in the energy sector and sustainability initiatives between ADNOC. and the Italian energy group Eni. The memorandum aims to cooperate in the field of reducing emissions, new energies and low-carbon solutions. The memorandum also contributes to consolidating the long-term strategic partnership between the two companies, enhancing energy security and accelerating low-carbon economic and industrial growth. Areas of cooperation include reducing carbon emissions, with a focus on carbon capture, utilization and storage technologies, enhancing energy efficiency, joint investment in green hydrogen, and renewable and clean energy.

Strong, friendly and extended relationship between the two countries

The following is the text of the declaration of upgrading relations to a strategic partnership:

“The government of the United Arab Emirates and the government of the Republic of Italy, based on the strong, friendly and extended relationship between the two countries, and taking into account the common goals and mutual interests of both governments, and on the occasion of the first visit of His Excellency Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of the Republic of Italy, to the UAE, which During which she met His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, where His Highness and the Prime Minister held discussions, exchanged views on the latest international developments, and explored ways to increase cooperation in the fields of political, economic, humanitarian, cultural, climate and energy transformation between the two countries, with emphasis On the commitment of the two governments to strengthening bilateral relations between the UAE and Italy on the basis of trust, understanding and mutual respect to achieve the benefit and prosperity of the two peoples, and pursuant to all agreements and memorandums of understanding concluded between the UAE and Italy, and aware of the progress currently made in the field of multidimensional and multifaceted cooperation, the two sides agreed to promote the upgrading of relations The bilateral relations between the two countries, as an embodiment of their common and strong determination for cooperation at all levels.

The United Arab Emirates and Italy share common goals, including achieving sustainable development and economic growth, strengthening cooperation with the international community, prosperity and stability, and the traditional values ​​of peace, tolerance, human brotherhood, coexistence, dialogue and openness. This strategic partnership will enable the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Italy to focus their joint efforts towards expanding and deepening the horizons of cooperation in areas of common strategic interest, including political, diplomatic, international, economic and trade cooperation, in addition to cooperation in the field of direct investment and partnerships between sectors, including sponsorship. Health and sustainable development, food and water security, cooperation in industry and advanced technology, defense and climate change, renewable energy and clean technologies, energy security and transition, education, culture, popular exchanges, sports, and other vital areas.