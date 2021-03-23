Mustafa Abdel Azim and Ahmed Mourad (Dubai, Cairo)

Economic relations between the UAE and Indonesia witnessed an exceptional boom during the past ten years, which made Indonesia one of the most prominent trading partners of the UAE. This leap comes within the framework of the keenness of the Emirati and Indonesian leaderships to strengthen the ties between the two countries, which extend to about 45 years.

The economic, investment and trade indicators between the UAE and Indonesia reflect the strength of relations, and their speed has accelerated in recent years, thus opening up promising prospects for building a strategic partnership that allows taking advantage of the many ingredients and opportunities available in the two countries in various sectors.

According to the data published on the UAE Trade Information Portal of the Ministry of Economy, the volume of non-oil trade exchange between the UAE and Indonesia grew by 100 percent over the past decade, rising from 4.8 billion dirhams in 2010 to 9.74 billion dirhams by the end of 2019.

Investment relations between the two countries are expected to witness new horizons following the UAE’s announcement of an investment of $ 10 billion, focusing on the sectors of infrastructure, roads, ports, tourism, agriculture, and other promising vital sectors. Data from the Ministry of Economy indicates that the current Emirati investments in Indonesia focus on sectors, such as food products, especially palm oil, vegetable oil manufacturing, medicine and cosmetics.

The continuous growth in the trade and investment movement reflects the existence of broad prospects for consolidating the strategic cooperation frameworks in the economic, investment and trade fields between the two countries in the coming years, especially in light of the distinguished bilateral relations between the UAE and the friendly Republic of Indonesia, and the interest and keenness of the political leadership in the two countries to consolidate and develop these relations. .

The UAE’s non-oil exports to Indonesia in 2019 amounted to about 1.3 billion dirhams, while total re-exports amounted to about 1.36 billion dirhams. The country’s total imports from Indonesia are estimated at 7.08 billion dirhams.

For decades, the UAE has been a preferred destination for Indonesian workers because of the standard of living, freedom guaranteed for all, a sense of security and safety in the Emirates, and equality in all rights and freedoms guaranteed by the state to residents on its lands.

According to official statements issued by the Indonesian consulate in Dubai, the number of members of the Indonesian community in the UAE reaches 105,000 people. Nasdaq Dubai has attracted more than 12 Indonesian sukuk issues over the past years to be listed on the stock exchange, with a total value of about $ 16 billion.

The Indonesian government has become the largest sukuk issuer on Nasdaq Dubai, in terms of value and number of listings, after it listed, in May 2018, two “green sukuk” issuances worth two billion dollars for use in a variety of projects, with a focus on sustainable development.

In June 2020, the Indonesian government issued $ 750 million sukuk to develop green projects and initiatives, listed on Nasdaq Dubai, in response to regional and global investors.