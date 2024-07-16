Ahmed Murad, Ahmed Shaaban and Shaaban Bilal (Cairo)

The United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Indonesia are linked by an active and effective diplomatic partnership that contributes significantly to promoting regional and global peace and confronting challenges that threaten international peace and security. The strategic relations between the UAE and Indonesia are based on similar positions, common denominators, and consensus of views on many global issues, most notably supporting international peace and security and spreading the values ​​of tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

The depth of the strategic relations between the UAE and Indonesia is clearly evident in the multiplicity of frameworks and mechanisms for joint cooperation, and the diversity of areas of agreement and common interests between them, especially since the two countries are linked by an influential partnership within many international organizations and groups, most notably the G20 and ASEAN.

There are many commonalities between the UAE and Indonesia, as the two countries adopt a balanced foreign policy and are keen to establish partnerships and alliances with various influential international powers, which has helped the two countries coordinate their common positions in various international and regional organizations, whether the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, or the Global Counterterrorism Forum, which includes 29 countries in addition to the European Union, in addition to their effective partnership within the “Indian Ocean Maritime Symposium” that aims to enhance maritime cooperation, as well as the “Indian Ocean Rim Association.”

Experts and political analysts stressed the distinction of the UAE-Indonesia relations, especially in the areas of supporting world peace, and spreading the principles of prosperity, harmony, permanent tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

The Chairman of the Indonesian National Youth Council, Tantan Lubis, explained to Al-Ittihad that the UAE and Indonesia share an active and effective diplomacy, and are constantly working to employ diplomatic mechanisms and frameworks to achieve world peace and harmony among the various peoples of the world, which represents one of the most important and prominent pillars of the UAE-Indonesia relations that have extended since 1976.

Tantan said: The UAE and Indonesia are among the most committed countries in the world to the values ​​of tolerance and peaceful coexistence, and they work to promote these values ​​regionally and internationally in order to support security and stability in various regions of the world. He considered the UAE to be one of the most important countries for the Republic of Indonesia.

Important partner

The Chairman of the Indonesian National Youth Council said that the UAE is an important and influential partner in the ASEAN dialogue, as demonstrated at the 55th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting last year in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, where the UAE signed the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia.

Tan Tan stressed the importance of the role of the UAE and Indonesia in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, especially with regard to the areas of supporting global peace and stability in the Middle East and the world.

In 2015, the UAE and Indonesia launched an important partnership to spread the concept of tolerance, and issued a joint statement at the conclusion of the visit of Indonesian President Joko Widodo to the UAE in the same year, in which they stressed the need to achieve peace, security and stability in the world, spread the correct image of Islam, and encourage interfaith dialogue to bring together peoples of different races, cultures and religions.

Similar positions

International relations researcher Nourhan Abu Al-Fotouh said that Abu Dhabi and Jakarta have historical bilateral relations that span nearly half a century. Despite the geographical distance between them, bilateral relations are characterised by cooperation in various fields, and they share many similar positions and common denominators, especially with regard to their joint cooperation in promoting the values ​​and principles of peace, peaceful coexistence and tolerance.

Aboul Fotouh stated that the many aspects of cooperation have made the two countries an effective regional and international power, whether at the political, economic, cultural or diplomatic levels, praising the growing cooperation between the two countries in the areas of supporting and achieving peace, security and stability in the region and the world, in addition to their joint efforts to support counter-terrorism operations, eliminate extremism, reject violence, and encourage interfaith dialogue.

Aboul Fotouh pointed out that Abu Dhabi and Jakarta share many visions regarding the issues of the Middle East region, most notably the Palestinian issue, in addition to their joint and permanent emphasis on the need to respect the principles of international law, take into account the principle of the sovereignty of states over their territories, and maintain peace and security to ensure sustainable development in the region.

She stressed the importance of cooperation between the UAE and Indonesia in the field of combating terrorism and extremism, as well as combating cross-border organized crimes, such as piracy, human trafficking, people smuggling, and drugs.

“Diplomacy is a key factor in advancing bilateral relations between the UAE and Indonesia, which is evident in the multiple mutual visits between the leaderships of the two countries, as well as the ongoing telephone conversations between them and other bilateral consultations that are the main driver for the development of strategic relations between the two countries,” said Abu Al Fotouh. “It is expected that the next phase will witness greater growth in Emirati-Indonesian relations in light of the growing aspects of economic cooperation and the multiple aspects of joint coordination on many regional and international issues, especially in light of the active role played by the UAE in the Middle East, which coincides with Indonesia’s confirmation of its readiness to participate in advancing the peace process in the region.”

Pioneering model

International relations expert, Dr. Ayman Samir, explained that the UAE and Indonesia constitute an effective and influential regional and international axis in the course of regional and international work, and with the passage of time their strategic relations are increasing in depth and breadth.

Samir added that Indonesia views the UAE and its leadership with appreciation, as a pioneering and unique model of development in the Middle East region, in addition to the weight it enjoys on the regional and international arenas. Therefore, Indonesian leaders are keen to deepen and enhance cooperation and open permanent channels of communication with the UAE.

He said that the UAE-Indonesia relations are based on a set of common values, as each supports peace and stability in various regions of the world, and calls on the two countries to use diplomatic and political methods to resolve conflicts and disputes, and not to interfere in the internal affairs of other countries.

The international relations expert pointed out that there is a strategic partnership between the UAE and Indonesia based on mutual interests, and the desire of the two countries to work on increasing joint investments and trade between them, noting that the UAE is one of Indonesia’s most important partners in the Middle East, and there are huge Emirati investments in the Indonesian market.

He continued: The UAE and Indonesia support each other in international and regional organizations, and this mutual support is of great importance to both countries. Indonesia is the largest Islamic country in terms of population, a country with a large economy, and one of the active countries in the G20. The UAE is also a pivotal country and a major player in many regional and international issues. Therefore, there are promising opportunities to develop cooperation and partnership between the two countries, and the coming period will witness more aspects of Emirati-Indonesian coordination in regional and international forums.

Dr. Muhammad Sadiq Ismail, Professor of Political Science and Director of the Arab Center for Political and Strategic Studies, explained that the UAE-Indonesia relations are a model to be emulated in comprehensive and integrated strategic relations between the countries of the world.

Ismail pointed out that the UAE and Indonesia seek to develop their strategic relations in light of the many commonalities between them, in addition to the fact that their foreign policy is based on the principle of mutual respect, joint cooperation, brotherhood, tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

He added that the UAE and Indonesia pursue a moderate and balanced foreign policy, and therefore there is great agreement between the two countries on many issues, especially with regard to the call to resolve disputes and conflicts peacefully.

The Director of the Arab Center for Political and Strategic Studies pointed out the importance of economic cooperation between the UAE and Indonesia, which has increased significantly in the past two years, in light of the two countries adopting a rational and wise economic policy, and working to double the volume of trade exchange and joint investments to reach very high rates.

Common denominators

Ambassador Hussein Haridi, former Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt and international relations expert, believes that the UAE and Indonesia share similar positions, common denominators, and a consensus of views on many global issues, which has contributed to deepening their political, economic, diplomatic, and cultural relations.

Haridi stressed that there are common and mutual interests between the UAE as a pivotal country in the Middle East region, and the Republic of Indonesia, which is a rising Asian power, and therefore the two countries are interested in strengthening their relations in various fields and sectors.

Haridi pointed out that the UAE is open to various Asian powers, including Indonesia, which has a major role in international politics. It is a civil state that respects all religions and promotes the values ​​of tolerance and creative and peaceful coexistence between cultures and civilizations. These are the values ​​and principles that the UAE believes in. Therefore, the viewpoints between the two countries converge in spreading these values.