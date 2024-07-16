The “state visit” that began today, Tuesday, by His Excellency the President of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, to the United Arab Emirates, constitutes an important milestone in strengthening the path of comprehensive relations between the two countries, crowning the journey of 47 years of cooperation and friendship between Abu Dhabi and Jakarta..

The two countries are expected to strengthen their partnership during the visit, especially in sectors such as nuclear energy, investment, the financial sector, and other vital sectors..

Historically, the visit of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless his soul, to Indonesia in May 1990 stands out, as it constituted an important turning point in the course of relations between the two countries..

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, stressed during his chairmanship of the joint committee between the UAE and the Republic of Indonesia, which was held in Abu Dhabi in 2023, that the two countries have succeeded, over the past 47 years, in enhancing cooperation and coordination in various fields, most notably energy and renewable energy, tourism, aviation, agriculture and food security, infrastructure, transportation, tourism, health, artificial intelligence, education and culture..

His Highness noted that the UAE-Indonesia cooperation has witnessed remarkable growth within the framework of multilateral organizations and initiatives, including the partnership between the two countries within the G20 under the presidency of Indonesia in 2022, and India in 2023, and cooperation together to support the pandemic fund at the initiative of the group. He appreciated the support of the Republic of Indonesia for the UAE’s accession to the ASEAN Association as a sectoral dialogue partner and the ongoing cooperation to make this partnership a success..

Economically, trade exchange between the UAE and Indonesia has exceeded the 100 billion dirham barrier in 10 years. Non-oil trade exchange between the UAE and Indonesia between 2014 and 2023 amounted to about 101.91 billion dirhams, and inter-trade has witnessed an upward increase over the past years..

The ratification of the comprehensive trade agreement between the two countries was an exceptional incentive for the volume of economic relations and trade exchange between the two countries, which was expressed by the value of trade exchange between the two countries during the past year, which exceeded 16 billion dirhams, with a growth rate of 7.2% compared to 2022..

The UAE and Indonesia ratified the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement in July 2022, which came into effect in September 2023, ushering in a new era of partnership and stimulating the growth of non-oil bilateral trade, reaching $10 billion annually within five years from its level of about $3 billion in 2021, by reducing or eliminating customs duties on a wide range of goods and services, creating new opportunities for exporters and companies on both sides..

According to data from the Ministry of Economy, ornaments and jewelry and their parts made of precious metals or base metals clad with a precious metal top the list of traded items, followed by cars, then gold, including platinum-plated and raw gold, then palm oil and its parts, then telephone sets, including telephone sets for cellular networks or other wireless networks..

Abu Dhabi and Jakarta agree on the importance of strengthening the economic partnership between the two countries, especially in the sectors of trade, energy, business and investment in infrastructure, in addition to moving forward in encouraging joint projects in the sectors of higher education, culture, tourism, agriculture, maritime transport, food security, science and technology..

The Mohammed bin Zayed-Jokowi Widodo Centre for Mangrove Research, in collaboration with the Republic of Indonesia, is the result of the UAE’s commitment to provide $10 million to support global efforts to develop mangroves, which are one of the most important nature-based solutions to combat climate change and protect coastal ecosystems..

The center represents one of the most important contributions of the UAE to promoting climate and environmental sustainability in the world and protecting the planet from the effects of climate change. It embodies the strength of the strategic partnership between the UAE and Indonesia in many vital areas, the most important of which is advancing the sustainable development system and unifying efforts to create a sustainable future for the two countries..

In another context, the UAE and Indonesia are real models in terms of adopting the concepts of tolerance.. after Indonesia succeeded in achieving tangible successes and promoting the principle of tolerance and acceptance of others in its society, which consists of an archipelago of more than 17 thousand islands whose inhabitants speak more than 700 languages ​​and include multiple ethnicities, so that tolerance constitutes one of the most prominent incentives for construction and development in the promising Asian country..

While the UAE transferred its social and religious heritage based on tolerance and coexistence from its geographical framework to global dimensions through initiatives and events that constituted one of the most prominent global steps in this framework..