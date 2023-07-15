The UAE and the Republic of India issued a joint statement on the occasion of the official visit paid today by Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the friendly Republic of India, to the UAE.

The following is the text of the joint statement issued by the two countries:

1) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” met with the Prime Minister of the Republic of India, Narendra Modi, in Abu Dhabi on July 15, 2023.

2) The two sides indicated that this visit is the fifth by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the UAE over the past eight years, as the last visit by Prime Minister Modi to the UAE was in June 2022 when he visited Abu Dhabi to meet with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to present Congratulations to His Highness on his assumption of the presidency of the United Arab Emirates, and in 2015, Prime Minister Modi became the first Prime Minister of India to visit the UAE in 34 years.

This visit was followed by the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the Republic of India in 2016, and then in 2017, when His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan participated as a guest of honor in the Indian Republic Day celebrations. Moreover, the relationship between India and the UAE officially entered into a comprehensive strategic partnership during the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to India in 2017.

3) The two sides expressed their satisfaction with the progress witnessed in the UAE-Indian relations in all fields, as the volume of trade exchange between India and the UAE increased to $85 billion in 2022, making the UAE the third largest trading partner of India for the year 2022-2023. India’s second largest export destination, India is the UAE’s second largest trading partner; In February 2022, India became the first country with which the UAE signed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, and the volume of trade exchange increased by approximately 15% since the entry into force of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement on May 1, 2022.

4) The two sides referred to the prominent global roles played by the two countries in 2023, during India’s presidency of the Group of Twenty “G20” and the UAE’s presidency of the Conference of the Parties COP28. The UAE side expressed its appreciation for India’s hosting of the Global South Voice summit in January 2023, and the Indian side also commended The United Arab Emirates for its effective role in promoting the interests of the Global South at COP 28, and making COP 28 a conference focused on practical results and the inclusion of all; The two sides are also looking forward to more cooperation in multilateral forums such as the I2U2 group and the Emirati-French-Indian tripartite cooperation initiative, and the two sides indicated that such platforms provide greater opportunities for both countries to advance the partnership to new heights.

5) Today, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnessed the following in Abu Dhabi:

I. Signing a memorandum of understanding to establish a framework to promote the use of local currencies (Indian rupees – UAE dirhams) in cross-border transactions.

II. Signing a memorandum of understanding on bilateral cooperation in linking payment systems and financial correspondence in the two countries.

III. Signing a memorandum of understanding to plan the establishment of the Indian Institute of Technology – Delhi in Abu Dhabi.

6) The two sides discussed the development of the local currency settlement system between the two countries to settle bilateral transactions, which reflects the extent of mutual trust between them, confirms the solid economic performance in both countries and enhances economic cooperation between the UAE and India. The two sides expressed their interest in enhancing cooperation in the field of payment systems through the integration of instant payment systems for processing cross-border transactions between the UAE and India more efficiently. This cooperation will also include mutual acceptance of local card systems by linking the keys of national cards, and the integration between these systems will enhance access to payment services for the benefit of citizens and residents in both countries.

7) The two sides affirmed their intention to strengthen investment relations between the two countries. In this context, the two sides expressed their appreciation for the efforts made by the joint Emirati-Indian investment team, as the UAE became the fourth largest investor in India in 2022-2023, after it was ranked seventh in the year 2021-2022. Both sides expressed their appreciation for the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority’s plan to be present in the Gujarat International Finance Tech City (Gift City), a financial free zone in the state of Gujarat, during the next few months, and this will enhance investment opportunities for the UAE in India.

8) The two sides also discussed the importance of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Education in India, the Indian Institute of Technology and the Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi to establish the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi – Abu Dhabi. In February last year, during the virtual summit, the two sides agreed to establish the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi-Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates. Both sides have worked tirelessly over the past two years to make this vision a reality. Abu Dhabi by January 2024 by offering a master’s program in energy transformation and sustainability, and it is expected to offer other programs at the bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral levels starting in September 2024, in addition to establishing research centers in the fields of sustainable energy, climate studies, computing, and data science.

9) The two sides resolved to further strengthen the bilateral partnership in the field of energy, oil and gas and renewable energy, and the two sides will move forward in their cooperation in the field of green hydropower, solar energy and grid interconnection; The two sides also agreed to increase and expand the scope of investment in the field of energy, including in India’s strategic petroleum reserve program.

10) Both sides recognized the joint work on climate change issues, particularly during India’s G20 Presidency and the UAE’s COP28 Presidency and both sides resolved to work together to make COP28 a success for all.

11) Recognizing the importance of food security, the two sides reaffirmed their determination to support the reliability and flexibility of food supply chains, and to expand trade in food and agricultural products, including through food corridors projects in India, and the UAE side will complete its consultations with the relevant authorities in India in order to expedite implementation. early projects in this area.

12) The two sides highlighted the importance of the health sector and expanding the scope of bilateral cooperation to include other countries by activating the existing health cooperation and increasing its diversification. The potential for both countries to become a reliable alternative in global health supply chains for vaccines and medicines was highlighted. Opportunities for collaboration in the growing health infrastructure in the UAE and India were also discussed.

13) The two sides noted that communication between the peoples of the two countries, which dates back centuries, is one of the strongest and most important pillars of the historical relations between India and the UAE, and the UAE expressed its appreciation for the prominent role played by the Indian expatriates in the UAE society. economy and strengthening bilateral relations.

14) The two sides agreed to continue to enhance bilateral cooperation in order to enhance maritime security and connectivity in the region, and to enhance prosperity in India and the United Arab Emirates and their common neighborhood. The two sides also agreed to enhance defense exchanges, exchange of experiences, training and capacity building.

15) The two sides reaffirmed their joint commitment to combating extremism and terrorism, including cross-border terrorism, in all its forms, at the regional and international levels. The two sides agreed to deepen their bilateral cooperation in combating terrorism and the financing of terrorism and extremism. In this context, the two sides stressed the importance of promoting the values ​​of peace, moderation, coexistence and tolerance among peoples, and stressed the need to reject all forms of extremism, hate speech, discrimination and incitement.

16) The two sides stressed the importance of multilateralism, and the two sides also called for collective cooperation to establish a fair international order based on laws, and the two sides expressed their satisfaction with the coordination between them in matters of the UN Security Council, especially in 2022, when both countries were non-permanent members of the Security Council. The Indian Prime Minister praised the achievements made by the UAE during its tenure as an elected member of the Security Council, and the UAE reaffirmed its support for India’s efforts to obtain a seat in the permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council when it is reconstituted.

17) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the warm reception and hospitality to him and the accompanying delegation, and he is looking forward to the participation of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in the G20 Leaders Summit to be held on September 9-10 2023 in New Delhi.

18) The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership, exploring emerging areas of cooperation, and promoting peace, stability and prosperity in the region and the world.