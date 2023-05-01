UAE and India.. an ambitious partnership
The UAE and the Republic of India enjoy excellent bilateral relations, and this relationship is deeply rooted and historical, and has been nurtured for centuries through close cultural and civilizational communication, trade, high-level political interaction, and vital relationships between people.
Today, the bilateral relations between the two countries are multifaceted, and the rapidly growing economic and trade relations between the two countries contribute to further deepening these ties. After the value of bilateral trade between them was $180 million annually in the 1970s, the value of non-oil bilateral trade in 2022 reached $49 billion. dollars, up 10 percent from 2021, which is a big jump.
The two countries signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) on February 18, 2022 during the virtual summit between His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Excellency the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The agreement entered into force on May 1, 2022. This historic agreement has unleashed huge opportunities in bilateral trade, and bilateral trade is expected to increase to $100 billion within five years, and services trade to $15 billion. It was remarkable that this broad and ambitious agreement was negotiated in just 88 days, reflecting the mutual trust and cooperation for more than five decades between our two great nations.
The agreement led to a paradigm shift in our bilateral relations, opening up new opportunities in bilateral trade and investment. Based on three pillars of trust, transparency and talent, the agreement benefits both countries.
The historic agreement between the two countries is the first bilateral trade agreement concluded by the UAE, and the first between India and a country in the Middle East and North Africa region, and covers all aspects of India’s economic partnership with the UAE, including trade, investments, health care, digital trade, government procurement, intellectual property rights and other sectors. .
The economic partnership between the two countries is multidimensional and growing rapidly. The UAE is the third largest global trading partner of India, and India is the second largest trading partner of the UAE. At the recently concluded Global Investors Summit in Uttar Pradesh, several Emirati companies signed memorandums of understanding to invest in healthcare, logistics, retail and food processing. Therefore, the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement is a major trade agreement for transforming bilateral economic, trade and investment relations and driving economic growth.
The fact that the agreement was negotiated and signed during the Covid pandemic indicates that it was absolutely necessary in light of the global economic environment. The impressive overall growth in bilateral trade is a true reflection of the early gains made from the agreement.
The pioneering Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the UAE and India is not only an important turning point in bilateral economic relations, but is a well-established model for international economic cooperation.
* Ambassador of the Republic of India to the UAE
