Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Yesterday, the second meeting of high-level officials was held between the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the European Department of Foreign Affairs, within the framework of the cooperation agreement between the two sides.

The virtual meeting was chaired by Mohammed Al Shehhi, Director of the European Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, while the European Union was represented by Karl Hallergaard, Deputy Director of the Middle East and North Africa.

The two sides welcomed the progress made in implementing the agreements signed in 2018, which contributed to strengthening cooperation in a number of fields, including economy, agriculture, trade, advanced sciences, renewable energy, climate change and security, counterterrorism and development cooperation, and in the field of humanitarian aid.

The UAE and the European Union affirmed the importance of concerted efforts to combat the “Covid-19” pandemic, and their commitment to continue exchanging best practices in the field of responding to the pandemic, noting the importance of Expo 2020 Dubai in strengthening relations between the UAE and the European Union, as the European Union will participate in the Expo. 2020 Dubai, in partnership with member states and a number of partners.

Trade and digital transformation

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance trade and investment cooperation, especially with regard to the two sides’ efforts to remove obstacles to trade, expand investment ties, and cooperate in advanced sectors, including renewable energy, food security, space science, digitization, and artificial intelligence. , And the blockchain.

The meeting provided an opportunity for both sides to review what has been achieved so far, and to identify new opportunities in the fields of security and combating terrorism, including the platform of the Center for Avoiding Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Risks, which is concerned with providing professional training, studies and research in this field, and the Hedaya Center. The two sides agreed to explore additional opportunities to exchange best practices and experiences in security-related activities / especially in the field of preventing and countering violent extremism, and to continue the ongoing dialogue on combating money laundering and terrorist financing, and to deepen cooperation in the field of asset recovery. The two sides discussed ways to enhance dialogue on policies and areas of development cooperation and humanitarian aid, especially in the Middle East and the Horn of Africa .. The two sides expressed their aspiration to the forthcoming Brussels Fifth Conference on “Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region” .. They also exchanged views on how to deepen cooperation in the field of promoting the agenda. Sustainable Development 2030, the Paris Agreement, and the empowerment and protection of women.

It was agreed that the next meeting of high-level officials between the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the European Department of Foreign Affairs would be held in 2022, with a venue to be determined later.

Immigration

The two sides affirmed the importance of developing cooperation between the UAE and the European Union in the field of migration, in line with the principle of shared responsibility, and within the framework of deepening cooperation in the field of increasing communication between peoples, as the European Union provided opportunities for the participation of Emirati students, researchers and innovators in the European Union programs, including Horizon Europe and Erasmus.