The official visit of the President of the Republic of Chile, Gabriel Boric Font, to the UAE today is the first by a Chilean President to the country since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1978.

It is an important indicator of the UAE’s ongoing efforts to build bridges of cooperation with various countries around the world, ensuring mutual prosperity, while the country strengthens its commercial and investment presence in Latin America and seeks to achieve sustainable economic growth.

During the visit, the Chilean President will discuss with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, various aspects of cooperation, especially economic, trade and development, between the UAE and Chile, which serve the priorities of development and sustainable prosperity in the two countries.

The visit is expected to witness an important announcement regarding the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, after the two countries recently successfully concluded negotiations.

The agreement is expected to contribute to encouraging economic cooperation between them and increasing the volume of trade and investment.

Technology, investment, food security, and space are the most prominent sectors expected to be focused on in the partnership between the two friendly countries.

The visit will take bilateral relations between the two countries to a new level of bilateral cooperation, and enhance joint efforts to confront global challenges to build a better and more resilient future, in addition to the shared ambition towards major global issues, such as climate action and sustainability, which translates the two countries’ commitments into projects and initiatives that benefit global efforts on these files.

The UAE continues its approach aimed at building bridges of relations and partnerships with various countries of the world, completing the path of the founding leaders, based on extending a hand of friendship to all those who seek to build a better tomorrow for humanity, thus translating the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, in which he stressed that “progressing together on the path of progress requires us all to adopt a common vision.” The establishment of diplomatic relations between the UAE and Chile dates back to 1978, while Chile opened a trade office in Dubai in 2006, and opened its embassy in Abu Dhabi in April 2009, and in June 2011 the United Arab Emirates opened its embassy in Santiago.

The two countries have strong bilateral relations in various political, economic and cultural fields.

The economic relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Chile have witnessed continuous growth over the past years, including the signing of a number of agreements to enhance and strengthen trade exchange, which amounted to about $281 million in 2020.

The most important products exported by the Republic of Chile to the UAE are potassium nitrate, sodium, wood, and a number of food products, while the UAE exports to Chile phones, mobile devices, electronic products, and some industrial materials.