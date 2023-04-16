Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Yesterday, the visit of His Excellency Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, President of the Federative Republic of Brazil, to the UAE, represents a milestone in the path of bilateral relations between the two friendly countries, which have a solid strategic partnership, which contributed to advancing the process of sustainable development, and achieving more prosperity and progress for both countries. .

The bilateral relations between the UAE and Brazil are characterized by dynamism and continuous development since their inception 49 years ago, benefiting from the support of the wise leadership in both countries, and their keenness to strengthen the bonds of joint cooperation in all fields. The mutual and continuous official visits between senior officials in both countries reflect the depth and solidity of the bilateral relations between them, and the common desire to move them towards further development and progress in the interest of the two friendly peoples.

Brazil is of great importance within the UAE’s strategy to strengthen and expand its relations with Latin American countries, and to strengthen bridges of cooperation with them in various fields, based on Brazil’s presence and political and economic importance, whether in its regional environment or at the global level.

On the other hand, strengthening joint relations with the UAE represents an important priority for Brazil, which has repeatedly expressed through its senior officials its keenness to push forward the cooperation relations between the two countries, and raise them to higher levels that benefit both parties, while paving the way for more trade, knowledge and cultural exchange. In addition to strengthening the paths of economic cooperation, by focusing on the role of the UAE as a vital gateway to global trade, due to the flexibility and diversity of its economy, and the strength of its regional and international relations.

Diplomatic relations were established between the country and the Republic of Brazil on May 26, 1974, and the Brazilian embassy was opened in Abu Dhabi in 1978, while the UAE opened its embassy in Brasilia in 1991 to be the country’s first embassy in South America, and the country’s general consulate was opened in São Paulo in March 2017. The course of the distinguished bilateral relations between the UAE and Brazil, and the endeavor of the two sides to enhance the areas of joint cooperation between the two friendly countries in all fields, imposed the establishment of a joint consultation committee, whose first meeting began in July 2018. The joint committee places at the top of its priorities the exchange of views on developments in the region, and discusses Regional and international issues of common concern, in the context of the continuous development of relations between the UAE and Brazil, in light of the support of the leaderships of the two countries, and the keenness to enhance cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

The two countries have a wide range of agreements and memorandums of understanding that include cooperation in defense, trade, customs, science, technology and innovation, biodiversity conservation and many other areas.

The UAE-Brazilian economic relations continue to grow at an accelerated pace, with a noticeable increase in the volume of mutual investments and trade flows between the two sides, as progress in bilateral political relations between the two countries in recent years has been accompanied by a significant strengthening of economic relations. Despite the large geographical distance separating the UAE and Brazil, the bridges of bilateral cooperation between the two countries are characterized by activity and continuous communication, thanks to the vision of the leaderships of the two countries keen to consolidate bilateral relations in various sectors, which reflected positively and significantly on the levels of bilateral trade and mutual investments. Brazil’s second largest trading partner in the Middle East, and the total value of non-oil intra-trade amounted to more than $4 billion in 2022, with a growth rate of 32 percent compared to 2021. An advanced infrastructure in the transport and logistics sector, and the UAE is also looking forward to benefiting from promising investment and commercial opportunities in the Brazilian market – the largest market in Latin America – and building on its distinguished relations with the Brazilian side to enhance its economic presence in the South American continent, in line with economic diversification policies and objectives. The strategy of economic diplomacy for the UAE In February of 2019, the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce opened its first offices in the Middle East region in the Emirate of Dubai, while the Brazilian government’s decision in 2018 to exempt UAE citizens who held ordinary passports from obtaining a prior visa contributed to strengthening tourism cooperation between The two countries have investment and trade opportunities. The two countries pay special attention to the development of cultural relations between them, believing in their importance in building bridges of communication between the peoples of the two countries, in addition to the great convergence between their cultures, which can be observed in more than one field, as both countries enjoy a distinctive cultural diversity and plurality, in addition to that many vocabulary in the language The Brazilian is of Arabic origin.

The two countries are distinguished by the fact that each of them has a national project to encourage reading, as Brazil implements a national program for reading to promote the project of advancing knowledge among new generations, which is the same as what the UAE led, starting with the Year of Reading in 2016, and then the month of reading that falls in March of each year. Brazil is keen to participate in the various international cultural and artistic activities and exhibitions that are held on the land of the UAE, and in this context, its distinguished participation in the activities of “Expo 2020 Dubai” came with a special and distinguished pavilion that cost $ 20 million to establish over 4,000 square feet and attracted more than two million visitors. On the other hand, the UAE records an active presence in many cultural and artistic activities hosted by Brazil, especially book and publishing fairs.

sports field

In the field of sports, fruitful cooperation has emerged between the two countries since the General Authority for Youth and Sports Welfare signed a memorandum of understanding with its counterpart in Brazil in 2014 aimed at giving priority to Brazil in 13 main axes in the sports field, exchanging experiences in the institutional field, the field of sports science and applications, and sports medicine. , anti-doping, sponsoring sports, organizing sporting events, training for specialists and administrators, sports for the disabled, youth care, women’s sports, elderly sports, and community sports participation.