Nasser Al Jabri (Abu Dhabi)

The UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain are linked by deep brotherly relations and close ties based on a common cultural and social heritage and a single history, in addition to aspirations and visions aimed at providing stability and prosperity to the peoples of the two countries.

The positive historical relations between the two brotherly countries have achieved a prosperous reality for cooperation between the UAE and Bahrain in various sectors, including the areas of trade exchange, economic cooperation, joint investment, coordination and political consultation, as the leadership of the two brotherly countries is keen to develop these strong relations in various fields.

The Emirati-Bahraini relations were one of the most important pillars of Gulf unity in terms of the great understanding between the Emirati and Bahraini leadership on various regional and global issues, and the great keenness of the two leaderships to develop relations in all social, economic and political sectors, for the benefit of the two peoples, through integration between the two countries in light of what they possess of Political weight and a leading role that enhances regional stability.

The UAE and Bahrain share the same visions on various Arab, regional and international issues and files of common interest, based on firm principles that support the sovereignty of security and peace in the region and in various parts of the world. The permanent coordination and cooperation between the two sides also contribute to supporting development efforts for the benefit of the two brotherly peoples and achieving regional and international investment. The distinguished relations are also reflected in the indicators of trade exchange and cultural and social interaction between the two countries.

The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace, and the late Sheikh Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa, may his soul rest in peace, laid the foundations of the relations between the two brotherly countries, as the two leaders believed in the importance of working to consolidate cohesion and solidarity between them, through many visits The mutual relations that brought them together are a means of strengthening the bonds of bilateral relations and consolidating the gains that have been achieved during the past years.

Historic relations continued with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain. The mutual meetings included an affirmation of the distinguished fraternal relations existing between the two brotherly countries, and what is witnessed by cooperation and joint coordination. From development and progress in all fields, for the benefit of their two brotherly peoples, within the framework of the march of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf.

His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, stressed, during previous meetings with his brother, His Majesty the King of Bahrain, that the UAE stands by the brotherly Kingdom of Bahrain, which contributes to its development and enhances its stability, expressing his hope that Bahrain will witness More progress, prosperity and prosperity.

His Highness’ statement embodies the continuation of the UAE, with its leadership and people, to stand side by side with Bahrain, in order to consolidate the bonds of brotherhood and joint cooperation, and based on the historical partnership between the two countries and the principles and orientations of the UAE in supporting the brothers, in a way that consolidates the Gulf unity that unites the countries of the region.

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, affirmed the consensus of visions between the UAE and Bahrain on all issues of common concern on the regional and international arenas, as well as the consensus of views on the importance of strengthening Joint Gulf action and concerted efforts and ideas, in order to ensure the consolidation of the pillars of regional security and stability, and to guarantee the hopeful and prosperous future for the peoples of the region at the Gulf and Arab levels.

His Highness’ statement reflects the extent of compatibility in the views between the two brotherly countries, their permanent work to establish positive values ​​in the region, and the common conviction of the leadership of the two countries of the importance of moving forward in the course of historical relations, with the aim of being able to reach new horizons of partnership and cooperation and achieving the interests of the two brotherly peoples.

The relations between the two countries witnessed an increasing development, with the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces. His Highness affirmed that what unites the Kingdom of Bahrain and the UAE has a long history, pointing out that the relations between countries are official relations. But our relations with Bahrain in particular, have proven themselves through the challenges they encountered before and after the union, and His Highness expressed his appreciation for the permanent positions of the Kingdom of Bahrain with the UAE and their work together for stability and peace in the region and the world.

In embodiment of the extent of the historical interdependence between the two countries, and based on the unity of destiny and the interdependence of the security of the Gulf Cooperation Council states, the UAE participated in the Peninsula Shield Forces in Bahrain in 2011, to contribute to maintaining public security and to stand with all force to achieve security and stability in the Kingdom of Bahrain, and to confront the disruptive events that Bahrain witnessed the attempts of foreign interference in its affairs.

In the year 2000, the Emirati-Bahraini relations began to take on new dimensions and broad horizons at all levels, with the formation of the joint higher committee between them. It is coherent and brings benefit to the two brotherly peoples and supports the process of joint Gulf action.

Emphasizing the importance of continuing and activating cooperation, the two sides signed a number of agreements and memoranda of understanding during the last period, namely the agreement on international land transport of passengers and goods between the government of the Kingdom of Bahrain and the government of the United Arab Emirates, a memorandum of understanding between the Diplomatic Institute of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, and a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of Social insurance between the General Authority for Social Insurance in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the General Pension and Social Security Authority in the United Arab Emirates.

During the past meetings, the two sides affirmed their aspiration to activate what has been signed, to sign agreements, memoranda of understanding and new work programs in the coming period, and to plan to put in place new mechanisms to implement their contents, which reflects their desire to push cooperation between them to broad and ambitious future horizons, in line with and strengthening the mechanisms of joint work.

On the economic and commercial level, the course of cooperation between the two brotherly countries, especially during the past few years, confirms the strength of relations and the integration of the two countries’ economies. The UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain believe in the importance of economic and commercial cooperation between them, and activate this through increasing trade exchange and strengthening bilateral economic relations in various economic and industrial fields. Commercial and investment at the private and public levels.

For his part, cooperation between the two countries has continued to reach space, as the UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain are working together within the joint satellite project “Light 1”, which aims to study a phenomenon called terrestrial gamma-ray flashes associated with the appearance of lightning or thunderstorms, and it will collect and analyze data, With the aim of forming a comprehensive study on the phenomena associated with lightning and storms, and providing the concerned authorities with environmental data that support the work of these entities within their future plans and strategies.

The Khalifa University of Science and Technology trained elite members of the National Space Science Authority on space technologies, and involved them in the implementation of several projects, which contributed to qualifying them and providing them with expertise in the space sector in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The two countries share a common cultural heritage of arts and literature that formed a homogeneous cultural identity for their peoples and for all the peoples of the Arab Gulf region, while the common customs and traditions between the two peoples are reflected in many vocabulary in poetry, prose, story, oral heritage, proverbs and folk narrations, as well as related to ways and ways of life in general.

During the previous years, the two countries signed many memoranda and protocols of cooperation in the field of cultural cooperation to preserve the common historical heritage of the two countries, and in this context came the project to restore heritage buildings in Bahrain, supported by the UAE, which aims to revive the “Fatah Allah” heritage house in the city of Muharraq and others. of heritage sites.

Celebration at the “Expo”

This year’s celebrations will witness the allocation of the International Expo to a festive program for the Bahraini National Day and a special celebration for the Bahrain pavilion at the exhibition. Famous Emirati landmarks, institutions and sites are decorated with the colors of the Bahraini flag, in addition to displaying congratulations and congratulations banners on digital and indicative panels on main roads. The malls are witnessing special celebrations for the Bahraini National Day, and the Global Village in Dubai will allocate many heritage and artistic events to celebrate the occasion, in addition to allocating a special seal at the country’s airports and its various outlets to receive Bahraini citizens coming to the Emirates.

Family relationships and customs

The cultural and social ties between the Emirates and the Kingdom of Bahrain are more and more deeply intertwined, reaching the level of family and familial relations and the sharing of customs, fashion and arts, as a result of the common history and geographical proximity. The UAE’s celebrations this year of the Bahraini National Day coincide with the entry of the UAE into the era of the second fiftieth, as the state continues to consolidate the foundations of stability and security and strengthen its political and economic relations with various countries of the world, especially the brothers from its Gulf surroundings, with whom it shares history and the unity of destiny.