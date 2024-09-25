UAE and America: Partnership for Development and Peace

The visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, to the United States of America is a living embodiment of His Highness’s great interest in developing friendly relations and cooperation with all countries of the world. It is also renewed evidence of the important position that the UAE, under His Highness’s leadership, praise be to God, enjoys among the countries of the world as a whole, which has made this dear country a source of peace and stability in the entire world.

This historic visit is, in addition, an important sign, indicating the close and growing friendship between the UAE and the United States of America, relations that are based on strong foundations in all fields and at all levels – relations that are based on mutual respect, fruitful exchange of knowledge and expertise, and great keenness to work together to encourage international trade, build fruitful relations between peoples, achieve cooperation and peace between the countries of the world, in addition to developing the knowledge economy everywhere.

This important visit by His Highness the President of the State comes amidst changing and evolving global circumstances, and highlights the fact that the UAE and America have a significant impact on all global developments. The deliberations and discussions that took place during this historic visit clearly demonstrate the two countries’ keenness to cooperate and work together to shape the future of progress and peace in the world. Indeed, these deliberations and discussions are also important evidence of the two countries’ desire for their cooperation to be a model for successful and constructive international cooperation.

What gives cause for optimism and confidence in the promising future of relations between the UAE and America is that the areas of cooperation and coordination between the two countries that were discussed during this auspicious visit include issues of great importance to the entire world – these areas include strengthening the vital strategic relationship between the two countries, with a special focus on the areas of trade and modern technologies, and on the areas of supporting infrastructure, achieving strength and effectiveness in global supply chains, in addition to cooperation in protecting the environment, developing clean energy sources, and cooperation in the areas of space exploration, in addition to strong coordination in the areas of security and defense, and what is related to that, so that the UAE is a major strategic partner in this field, with the United States of America, with all of this resulting in the two countries being partners in achieving progress and peace in the region and the world – the areas of cooperation and coordination also include joint work to achieve security and safety in the digital world, and the use of modern technologies, and cooperation and coordination, especially in the areas of artificial intelligence, in a way that achieves benefit and advantage for society and humanity, from all these technologies and developments, and encourages support for the environment of creativity and innovation, and achieves strong coordination between the two countries in order to conduct joint research and development activities in these areas Vitality, working to reject the bad uses of these technologies, developing the capabilities of workers in the two countries, and exchanging experiences between them, so that all of this will be an important factor contributing to achieving sustainable development at the level of the entire world.

While we are proud of what has been achieved during this visit, and the warm reception given to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in the United States of America, we are fully convinced that this visit, God willing, will be an important factor in supporting the strong relations between the two countries, and for these relations to always be a prestigious global model for cooperation, coexistence, and positive communication between nations and peoples.

I take this opportunity to express my pride and appreciation for the successful leadership qualities that God has bestowed upon His Highness the President of the State, and the great respect he enjoys throughout the world. This visit confirms to us how His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed is a loyal leader who has a prestigious position in the world, a leader who is keen on the position of his country and its distinguished position in the global development process, a leader with whom we in the Emirates see our path to the future with complete clarity, and under whose leadership we are proud of the positions of our dear country in supporting the causes of truth, justice and peace everywhere. I pray to God Almighty to always guide His Highness to all that is good for this world, and to preserve him as a treasure and support for people everywhere. I pray to Him, the Almighty, that our beloved country will always be a country of pride, progress and development, under his wise leadership, a country that cooperates and communicates, with determination and positivity, with all nations and peoples, and maintains relations of cooperation and friendship with everyone.

His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan*

*Member of the Cabinet, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence