Reda Saleem (Dubai)

The UAE and Al Habtoor Evza qualified for the final of the Dubai Gold Cup for Polo, which is currently being held at the Al Habtoor Polo and Equestrian Club. “Al Habtoor Evza” led by Mohammed Al Habtoor on “Bangash Dodson and Horrell” led by Haider Bangash 9-8.

The Emirates team succeeded in crossing “AM”, after it dominated the course of the match from the beginning, and advanced 2-1 in the first half, and raised the score to 5-1 in the second half, and 7-3 in the third half, and reached 9-3 in the half. The fourth, and the match ended with a 10-5 victory, thanks to the brilliance of Tommy Beresford, who scored 9 goals for his team.

In the second match, the excitement reached its climax in the final minutes, after Al Habtoor advanced 3-1 in the first half, 6-3 in the second, and 7-5 in the third. The result was in the final meters, after it reached a tie 8-8 in the final half, and Bautista, the star of “Al Habtoor Evza”, snatched the winning goal, to qualify his team to the final.

On the other hand, Ghantoot is playing with the “Dubai Wolves of Cafu” on the Bentley Cup before the final match of the tournament on Saturday.