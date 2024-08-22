His Excellency Hussain Ibrahim Al Hammadi, UAE Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China, stressed that the United Arab Emirates and the People’s Republic of China have strong and solid relations that have historically been based on mutual respect, interests and a shared vision for the future..

His Excellency pointed out that these relations have grown over the past four decades to the level of comprehensive strategic partnership, thanks to the vision of the wise leadership in both countries, and their keenness to consolidate their pillars in all fields, including renewable energy, transportation, education, cultural and tourism exchange, manufacturing, infrastructure projects, and others..

“Bilateral relations between the two countries have become a model for cooperation on the international stage, as the UAE is the first non-oil trading partner of the People’s Republic of China in the Middle East and North Africa region, and China is the first trading partner of the UAE with a value of 80.6 billion US dollars in 2023. The volume of non-oil trade exchange between the UAE and China has increased by about 800 times since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two parties in 1984,” His Excellency said in his speech during the Dubai Business Forum – China, which concluded yesterday in Beijing..

His Excellency added: “The UAE is home to more than 6,000 Chinese companies operating in a commercial and economic environment that provides them with unlimited opportunities for growth and innovation.””

His Excellency explained that the UAE has emerged in recent decades as a global centre for trade, innovation and investment, thanks to its unique strategic location at the crossroads between the continents of Europe, Asia and Africa, making it a vital centre for entering the markets of the Middle East and North Africa region and the world in general..

His Excellency stressed that the UAE economy has achieved qualitative leaps and exceptional achievements thanks to the stable investment and economic environment capable of continuing prosperity. The UAE is currently one of the largest economies in the region, as a result of the vision of its wise leadership, which has succeeded in building a strong, stable and integrated economic system. He pointed out that the UAE seeks, through the implementation of a set of national initiatives, to pave its way to becoming one of the top three economies in the world by 2033..

He noted that as part of this success, the UAE has become one of the most attractive global centres for foreign investment, for a number of reasons, including the strength of its economy, as it ranked second in the Global Competitiveness Index for 2024 in terms of economic performance, and fourth in the world in terms of government efficiency, in addition to the presence of strong infrastructure projects, as it includes 10 airports, 12 ports, and an advanced network of roads and bridges, ranking eleventh globally on the infrastructure quality index, as well as obtaining a strong credit rating. (AA) According to the global rating agency “Standard & Poor’s”, in addition to its success in building a multicultural society open to the world, comprising more than 200 nationalities living in harmony and accord on the country’s lands..

“The investment environment in the UAE is also characterised by its attractiveness due to the adoption of a low and limited tax policy, guaranteeing full ownership rights for investors in all economic sectors, full ownership rights in more than 40 free zones, freedom to transfer full profits abroad, the existence of a fair and impartial legal system, in addition to the country’s ability to attract talent and trained workers, and grant investors long-term golden residency. All of these constitute factors or advantages that have made Emirati cities such as Abu Dhabi and Dubai ideal cities for work, investment and living,” he added..

“The Dubai-China Business Forum embodies our shared vision for the future and comes within the framework of our joint commitment to transform this vision into a tangible reality. Through the promising opportunities offered by the UAE, Chinese companies will be able to access more new markets and achieve success on a global level,” His Excellency said..

At the end of his speech, His Excellency affirmed the UAE’s firm commitment to the strategic partnership with China and called on all Chinese businessmen and investors to explore promising investment opportunities in the UAE. He extended his sincere thanks and appreciation to the Dubai Chambers for organizing this prominent event, which represents an exceptional opportunity to explore new horizons for joint cooperation and enhance investments that will benefit our two friendly countries and peoples..