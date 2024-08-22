Beijing (WAM)

His Excellency Hussain Ibrahim Al Hammadi, UAE Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China, stressed that the United Arab Emirates and the People’s Republic of China enjoy strong and solid relations that have historically been based on mutual respect, interests and a shared vision for the future. His Excellency pointed out that these relations have grown over the past four decades to the level of comprehensive strategic partnership, thanks to the vision of the wise leadership in both countries, and their keenness to consolidate their foundations in all fields, including renewable energy, transportation, education, cultural and tourism exchange, manufacturing, infrastructure projects and others.

“Bilateral relations between the two countries have become a model for cooperation on the international stage, as the UAE is the first non-oil trading partner of the People’s Republic of China in the Middle East and North Africa region, and China is the first trading partner of the UAE with a value of $80.6 billion in 2023. The volume of non-oil trade exchange between the UAE and China has increased by about 800 times since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two parties in 1984,” His Excellency said in his speech during the Dubai Business Forum – China, which concluded yesterday in Beijing. “The UAE is home to more than 6,000 Chinese companies practicing their commercial and economic activities and operating in a favorable economic environment that provides them with unlimited opportunities for growth and innovation,” His Excellency added.

His Excellency explained that the UAE has emerged in recent decades as a global centre for trade, innovation and investment, thanks to its unique strategic location at the crossroads of Europe, Asia and Africa, making it a vital hub for entering the markets of the Middle East and North Africa region and the world in general.

commitment

At the end of his speech, His Excellency Hussain Al Hammadi affirmed the UAE’s firm commitment to the strategic partnership with China, and called on all Chinese businessmen and investors to explore promising investment opportunities in the UAE.