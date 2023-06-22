Ashgabat (WAM)

Ahmed Al Hameli, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Turkmenistan, received the delegation of the Abu Dhabi Cycling Club, headed by Al Nakhira Al Khaili, Executive Director of the club. Museums and horse breeding center.

The visit program also witnessed the organization of a cycling trip, with the participation of the Emirati delegation.

In this regard, Al-Hamli stressed that this visit comes within the framework of the keenness of the two sides to strengthen the bonds of sports cooperation, noting that the invitation of the Cycling Federation in Turkmenistan to the delegation of the Abu Dhabi Cycling Club strengthens the relationship between the two parties at the sports level, and provides more opportunities to invest this cooperation in a way that serves sport in the two countries.

For his part, Al Khaili stressed the importance of exchanging visits and camps and holding joint sporting events between the two parties, in a way that serves and enhances common interests in the field of sports in general and cycling in particular.

In turn, Ahmed Al Marzouqi, a member of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Cycling Club, said: “The two sides agreed to exchange camps, expertise and successful experiences during the coming period, in light of the sporting renaissance that countries are witnessing, especially in the field of bicycles, and the great interest they receive.”

During the visit, the two sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation in the field of sports between the two countries, especially cycling.