Yousra Adel (Abu Dhabi)

Abdullah Saif Al Nuaimi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Republic of Korea, affirmed that the bilateral relations between the two countries have achieved remarkable progress since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1980, as the level of cooperation and bilateral relations rose to a strategic partnership in 2009 and then to a special strategic partnership in 2018.

In exclusive statements to Al-Ittihad, Ambassador Abdullah Saif Al-Nuaimi indicated that cooperation includes several areas, including nuclear and renewable energy, infrastructure, industry and trade, small, medium and emerging companies, finance, innovation, science, information and communication technology, space, and health care.

He said: «During more than 4 decades of these distinguished relations, and in light of the directions and strategies in both countries, the two sides are working to develop and consolidate existing areas of cooperation and partnerships with future directions to focus on renewable energy, artificial intelligence technology, virtual reality and augmented reality, in addition to other fields. innovative ».

He pointed out that the visit of His Excellency President Yoon Seok Yul to the UAE at a time when the regional and international arenas are witnessing “important” geopolitical developments, considering that issues of common interest will be on the agenda of the summit meeting talks between His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God preserve him. God, Your Excellency President Yun.

He said, “The two sides will discuss efforts to consolidate peace and everything that contributes to achieving international peace and security. The UAE believes in the importance of communication and dialogue to develop innovative and lasting solutions to challenges, based on its constructive and active role as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.”

Abdullah Saif Al Nuaimi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Republic of Korea, said that a number of senior government officials from various sectors are accompanying President Yoon on his visit, and it is expected that many agreements and memorandums of understanding will be signed in several vital areas.

Pointing out the great importance of this visit, Al Nuaimi said that the Korean president is accompanied by a large economic delegation that includes officials of more than 100 Korean companies active in various sectors, headed by the heads of major companies such as Samsung, Hyundai and SK, as well as Heads of economic unions and organizations and heads of medium and emerging companies.

He pointed out that the economic delegation accompanying President Yoon is the largest economic delegation accompanying him on a foreign visit since his inauguration last May.

On the participation of the Korean President in the activities of the World Future Energy Summit, which is held within the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, and the UAE hosting the COP 28 conference this year, the UAE ambassador to the Republic of Korea said that hosting the World Future Energy Summit, the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week and the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention Framework Framework on Climate Change (COP 28) within the framework of the efforts made by the UAE to advance and support renewable energy and its efficient use by adopting clean technologies, solutions and innovations that ultimately achieve the goal of climate neutrality.

He pointed out that sustainability and climate change are among the most prominent areas that have found interest within the bilateral cooperation between the two friendly countries. This cooperation includes the fields of the environment, response to climate change, support for developing countries through the Global Institute for Green Growth, as well as generation of low-carbon energy through peaceful nuclear energy.

He pointed out that there is coordination between the two sides in order to support the files of the “COP 28” conference, which the UAE will host next November at Expo City Dubai.

He said: “The exchange of experiences between the two countries in this field was the focus of the meeting that took place in Seoul in June 2022 between His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Special Envoy of the UAE for Climate Change, President-designate of the Conference of the Parties (COP 28) with His Excellency Park Jin, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Korea, where the two ministers discussed ways to develop bilateral relations and cooperation in the field of sustainability and climate change on the basis of the special strategic partnership relations between the two friendly countries.